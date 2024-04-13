Aldi's stunning £50 mosaic water feature is the star of its new garden range inspired by the Italian Riviera

Aldi fans, we've got good news. This April, Aldi will be launching even more garden decor that is a must for curating a beautiful outdoor space this springtime – including a solar mosaic water feature that we guarantee is sure to be a stunning addition to any garden idea.

Nods towards Italian-inspired furnishings have been centre stage among the latest home decor trends that have previously swept social media. From the Italian Nonna chic trend that took over the hosting scene last summer to the viral Mob Wife aesthetic from just earlier this year, it was only a matter of time before it made its way to our outdoor spaces.

Inspired by the #tuscanstyle garden trend on TikTok, which has collectively garnered over 11 million views, Aldi's new Garden Portofino range has taken inspiration from Mediterranean villas, encouraging shoppers to embrace fragrant plants and vibrant garden colour schemes this season.

(Image credit: Aldi)

Aldi solar mosaic water feature

Available in stores only from the 25th April, Aldi's Garden Portofino range is chock-filled with gorgeous decor pieces that will make your garden look expensive, even on a budget.

The collection is stocked with everything from planters to lanterns that lend themselves as ambient garden lighting ideas. However, our star buy from the range is easy: the Solar Mosaic Water Feature, coming in at just £49.99.

Compared to other similar products on the market, Aldi's offering is the cheapest of the bunch by a long shot, with the next most affordable models sporting a price tag of at least £149.

Solar Mosaic Water Feature £49.99 in Aldi stores only Offering an ambience resembling a warm Italian villa, this mosaic water feature adds a statement touch to any outdoor space. Mosaic Water Feature in Blue £299.99 at Crocus A Mediterranean-inspired water fountain with a tapestry of mosaic tiles and a stone-effect finish, fit for any garden.

Adding a beautiful, rustic touch to any garden, this water feature idea is the perfect way to create your own little Italian hideaway in the comfort of your garden without the hefty price tag. We're practically swooning at the thought and can already imagine all the many garden get-togethers in which this statement addition starts a conversation.

Better yet, since Aldi's mosaic water feature is run by eco-friendly solar power, you won't have to worry about running up your electric bill or wasting any water. How's that for a budget garden idea that doesn't scrimp on style?

(Image credit: Aldi)

Aldi's solar mosaic water feature will be hitting shelves on the 25th of April, and considering its affordable price tag and gorgeous quiet luxury garden look, we're confident that it's going to be a hit among shoppers.

So, we suggest acting fast once that day comes. There will also be a handful of other items from Aldi's Garden Portofino range going live then, so for a full look at the collection, we would say it's worth popping in yourself.

This is a star buy you definitely don't want to miss out on.