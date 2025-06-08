What is a ‘spa-den'? How to create the ultimate space to unwind in your own garden

We all know that our homes should not just look good, but they should make us feel good too. From the paint shades we choose to coat our walls in, to the smaller finishing touches that complete each room, creating a happy home is the ultimate goal for many. But what about our outdoor living ideas?

As the name suggests, the ‘spa-den’ is a fusion of ‘spa’ and ‘garden’. It’s a garden trend that encourages us to transform our outdoor space into an oasis of calm and relaxation.

Whether you decide to embrace the spa-like feel by turning your shed into a sauna, or simply opt to create a cosy environment with clever lighting, the way you interpret this trend is completely personal and determined by what makes you feel your best.

To give us an idea of where to start, I asked the experts all you need to know about turning your garden into a spa-den.

What is a spa-den?

‘The spa-den trend is all about creating a dedicated sanctuary at home – a garden space that blends the tranquillity of a spa with the intimacy and comfort of a private garden,’ shares Oli Webb, director at Cullifords.

‘It’s a natural extension of the wellness movement, where outdoor areas are transformed into calming, restorative environments that promote both physical and mental wellbeing.'

While some spa-den ideas decide to embrace the term literally (think ice-baths, saunas and home gyms), other schemes may just revolve around the things that make you happiest.

‘We’ve seen many iterations of the ‘spa-den’, with some bringing the full luxury spa experience, while others bring a different approach to the mix, curating spaces that prioritise hobbies and joyful activities that do wonders for our wellbeing,’ explains Marianne Shillingford, colour expert at Cuprinol.

‘In essence, the ‘spa-den’ trend is whatever you want to make it – embracing the innately calming qualities of nature and creating spaces that centre our wellbeing within it.’

From the concept of healing gardens to practicing mindful gardening techniques, people have often turned to their outdoor spaces for a chance to unwind and relax. And it is only natural that spending time in the garden, surrounded by nature, will promote a happy mindset. So the spa-den combines mood-boosting properties of nature with activities that bring personal enjoyment.

‘There is no better ‘room’ than the garden to designate as a space for wellness,’ says Marianne. ‘The great outdoors will do much of the calming work for you – and I think creating a space to love in our gardens will only serve as an important reminder of, and enhance our appreciation for, the sanctity of our natural world.’

How to turn your garden into a spa-den

‘Embracing the spa-den trend in your own outdoor space doesn’t require a full overhaul,’ says Oli. In fact, the nature of the trend means you can do as much or as little as you please. Not sure where to start? We asked the experts for their tips.

1. Zone the space

‘To embrace the spa-den trend in your own garden, consider zoning the space with natural-look ceramic flooring options to define lounging, bathing or yoga areas.'

'Or use calming colour palettes and pair with planting and layered textures,’ advises María D Arráez, director of Tile of Spain.

Not only does zoning your spa-den help with the flow of the space, but it also allows you to incorporate different areas of interest into the space.

You could turn your shed into a cosy reading nook, reserve the patio for a space to grow vegetables, or add a comfortable lounger into a sunny spot. Designated zones can help to promote a positive mindset for yourself and your family.

2. Use tactile materials

The materials you decide to use in your garden are as important for the feel of the space as they are for the way it looks.

‘To turn your garden into a spa-den, start with tactile, natural materials underfoot, like large-format stone slabs or cobbled pathways,’ advises Oli.

This can encourage barefoot walking, giving you a chance to ground yourself and really connect to nature.

‘Incorporate low, layered seating in soothing palettes, and style with soft lighting, organic textiles, and stone or marble accessories to tie everything together,’ says Oli.

‘Ultimately, it’s about slowing down and surrounding yourself with elements that feel both luxurious and rooted in nature.’

3. Add a water feature

If space allows, incorporating water into your space is an effective way to boost a sense of calm and encourage complete relaxation. They come in all different shapes and sizes – from full-blown ponds to smaller, stand-alone fountains.

Either way, water features in gardens are key to a tranquil, sensory experience.

Why not get creative and make your own garden water feature? It’s as simple as finding a plot, choosing a base and investing in a water pump. But the result is a soothing focal point guaranteed to turn your garden into a sanctuary.

Layer the area with aquatic plants and add seating and lighting options to complete the look.

4. Pick happy colours

While the phrase ‘spa-den’ seems to conjure up images of soft textures and neutral colours, don’t forget that, at its core, this trend is about embracing what makes you happy, which is why a bright pop of colour is often encouraged.

With all the plants and greenery, gardens are already bursting with colour, but complementing this with your favourite shades is a great way to further elevate the space.

The colours that make you happy will be different for everyone, but – whether you paint your shed with a weather-proof wood paint, or invest in statement outdoor cushions – adding them into your scheme is key to an uplifting space.

Will you embrace the spa-den trend this summer?