How to lay turf in spring – 6 foolproof steps to a strong new lawn that's ready to use by summer
A no-faff guide to laying grass
Wondering how to lay turf in spring? If a new lawn is on your radar for 2026, turfing is one of the most popular methods.
Of course, if your goal is to fill in the bare patches in your grass, you could learn how to overseed a lawn – but if you’re curating a new garden, or you just want to start afresh, turf can provide quicker results. Once you know when to lay turf (spoiler: spring is a really good time to get started), it’s just a case of learning how to do it.
I’ve pulled together a guide on how to lay turf in spring, with tips from the experts, to help you establish a healthy new lawn. Below, you’ll find pointers on everything from preparing the soil to giving your turf its first mow. Turf is best laid the same day it’s delivered, though, so make sure you’ve given yourself time to complete the first couple of steps before it arrives on your doorstep.Article continues below
What you'll need
1. Prepare the soil
Pre-turf, you’ll likely be looking at a blank canvas of bare soil (unless you’re wondering if you can lay turf on top of grass, which is a trickier matter!). It’s the very foundation of your new lawn – and you’ll need to make sure it’s in tip-top condition before you learn how to lay turf in spring.
‘If you are laying turf, ensure the soil is well prepared beforehand,’ advises Guy Jenkins, consumer manager at Johnsons Lawn Seed. ‘Remove weeds and stones, improve the soil structure if necessary, and rake the surface to create a level, lightly firm seedbed.’
It’s a brilliant chance to learn how to improve drainage in your lawn if necessary, too, because compacted soil can make it harder for grass roots to establish. An aerating tool like the Crystals Manual Grass Spikes Roller from Amazon can be a game-changer.
2. Apply a pre-turf fertiliser
Once you’ve prepared the soil, it’s wise to apply a pre-turf fertiliser like B&Q’s Verve Pre-Turf and Lawn Seed Fertiliser four to five days before laying the turf. It’ll help root development and promote strong growth and establishment. Then, you’ll need to arrange the purchase or delivery of your turf for the right day.
‘Apply a pre-turf starter fertiliser before laying and always place turf within 24 hours of delivery to prevent it drying out,’ advises Jonathan Davis of Lawnsmith.
‘Turf doesn’t store well once harvested, so try to lay it the same day and keep it shaded and moist if the weather is warm.’
3. Lay the turf
So, you’ve prepared your soil, applied a pre-turf fertiliser, and your turf has arrived. Now, it’s time to learn how to lay your turf.
‘Start by forming a straight border with your first row, stagger each row like bricks, and use scaffold boards as walkways to improve soil contact,’ advises Jonathan.
Once you’ve laid your turf, it’s important to water it in thoroughly, enough that the water soaks through to the soil beneath the turf. Speaking of watering…
4. Water consistently
That first water is crucial, but so is the schedule that follows over the first couple of weeks.
‘After laying, consistent watering is crucial – five to 10 minutes per spot daily for the first fortnight, then gradually reduce over the following weeks,’ advises Chris McIlroy of The Grass People.
It’s also best to avoid walking on watered grass, just as you'd steer clear of cutting wet grass, especially on a brand-new lawn.
5. Apply topsoil if needed
Some gardeners choose to apply topsoil (which is different from compost) to the gaps in their new turf to even things out a little.
‘If you notice small gaps after the turf settles, brush some sterilised top soil or loam to stop the edges drying out,’ says Jonathan from Lawnsmith. ‘Dry edges can create bumps and unevenness as time goes on.’
Topsoil can also be used to level a lawn. You can order Hardys Sandy Loam Lawn Dressing from Amazon.
6. Give your turf its first mow
Luckily, there are a few ways to tell if your turf is ready to be mown, but there’s a general guideline that The Grass People’s Chris recommends as a starting point.
‘Mow for the first time after 10 to 14 days if needed, keeping the blades high and ensuring conditions are dry to avoid disturbing young roots,’ he says.
You’ll need to resist following several of the most popular March lawn care tips if you’re looking after new turf, though.
‘Avoid liquid fertilisers, ferrous sulphate, aerating or scarifying in the first year,’ Chris warns. ‘You should wait about three months before starting a normal feeding programme.’
And that’s how you lay turf in spring! Chris says we can generally start using a freshly turfed lawn around four weeks after it’s been laid when properly cared for, which means it'll be ready to go before summer arrives.
