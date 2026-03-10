What I do to my lawn in March (and what I leave until later in spring) – and it's what garden experts advise too

With the weather starting to warm up, I’m always tempted to rush outside and get started on all the gardening jobs I haven’t been able to tackle over winter. My grass is looking pretty worse-for-wear right now, but as much as I want to get cracking on it, there are some lawn care tasks worth doing in March and some that are best left until later on.

With the amount of rain that we’ve had so far this year, the lawn has gotten quite saturated, so putting some time into aerating the grass is one of the March lawn care tips that can make a big difference and will help to speed up the soil drying process.

‘As we move into March, lawns begin to wake up as daylight increases and temperatures slowly rise,’ says Peter Chaloner, MD of Cobra Garden Machinery. ‘However, early spring lawn care is about gentle preparation rather than major renovation. Knowing what to tackle now – and what can safely wait – will set your lawn up for a strong season ahead.’

1. Give grass a light first mow – if conditions are right

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I’m often confused about when to cut the grass after winter for the first time. While warmer weather is good, there can still be a chance of overnight frosts, so the expert advice is not just to wait for the weather to warm up, but to wait until it is consistently warm.

‘If your lawn has started growing and the ground is firm and dry underfoot, you can consider a first cut,’ advises Peter. ‘Always choose a dry day and set your mower to the highest cutting height. The aim in March is to simply tidy the lawn, not dramatically reduce its height. Removing too much too soon can stress fragile grass that’s only just coming out of winter dormancy.’

2. Gently rake grass and clear debris

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When to scarify the lawn is another job that shouldn’t be tackled too aggressively, too early in the season. So in March, I always try to go lightly and just rake the grass over to get rid of old leaves and twigs so it looks tidier.

‘March is a great time to remove leaves, twigs and surface debris that may have built up over winter,’ advises Peter. ‘A light rake will improve airflow and prevent mould or disease developing. If you notice small amounts of thatch, you can lightly scarify, but keep it gentle – aggressive scarifying is better left until later in spring when growth is stronger.’

3. Address minor compaction

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As mentioned above, aerating the grass has improved lawn drainage in my garden after so much rain, but there are plenty of other benefits that aerating the lawn can bring, so March is a good time to tackle the job.

‘If your lawn has seen heavy foot traffic over winter, lightly aerating the lawn using a garden fork can help relieve surface compaction and improve drainage,’ advises Peter. ‘This encourages oxygen and nutrients to reach the roots just as the grass begins active growth.’

4. Tackle moss

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Moss is another problem that my lawn suffers from, especially after a wet winter. Poor drainage, too much shade and compacted soil are all culprits, with grass struggling to grow and being out-competed by moss.

Ways to get rid of moss include scarifying, which can help if the moss is light, or alternatively applying a solution of iron sulphate, which turns moss black so it can then be easily raked out.

5. Apply a spring feed

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One lawncare treatment that I have added to my list of garden jobs to do in March is applying fertiliser to the lawn, which I make sure to do in early spring and then again in the autumn.

‘Late March is ideal when it comes to when to fertilise a lawn, and applying a spring lawn fertiliser now will support healthy green growth,’ suggests Peter. ‘Choose a treatment suited to early-season use and apply according to the instructions. Feeding now helps the lawn thicken naturally and crowd out weeds.’

6. Avoid major renovations until late spring

(Image credit: Getty Images)

‘Heavy scarifying, major lawn renovations such as large-scale overseeding or laying new turf and establishing a frequent weekly mowing routine can all wait until April or early May when growth is stronger, and soil temperatures are consistently higher,’ advises Peter.

‘If soil temperatures are consistently reaching over 10°C, you can overseed sparse areas and small bare patches. Rake the soil lightly, apply seed evenly and keep the area moist. Germination may be slower in March than later in spring, but early repairs give grass a head start.’

7. Don’t apply weed killer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Weeds are often dormant or not actively growing in spring, so applying a weed killer now isn’t necessary. Instead, I’ll just pull weeds out by hand as the soil is soft and they come out much more easily. I’ve also tried weed-pulling with tools like the root slayer, which involve much less bending down, so they are easier on the back.

‘When it comes to when to apply weed killer, more intensive weed control treatments are best applied once weeds are actively growing, ensuring products are fully effective and the lawn is robust enough to recover quickly,’ says Peter.

‘Patience is key in March. Focus on gentle maintenance and preparation rather than intensive work. By easing your lawn into the growing season, you’ll encourage stronger roots, healthier grass and a more resilient lawn heading into summer.’

