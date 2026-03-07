Habitat just dropped the prettiest frilly plant pots – I'm picking up several to complement my cottage-style garden

Frills and scalloped edging are having a real moment, and I, for one, am loving it. One of my favourite ways to embrace this trend has been through houseplant pots and vases, and I've just spied Habitat's new scalloped terracotta pot to continue the trend out into my garden.

Last year, I bought a pretty pink scalloped pot to elevate the Birds of Paradise plant in my home office – this one from Dunelm is similar. Later, I added to my collection with Habitat's Milk Glass Red & White Handkerchief Stripe Vase – it is a pretty addition, whether filled with flowers or not.

As the weather starts to improve, thoughts turn to the garden and I can't resist taking my love of frills and scallops out into the garden with Habitat's new terracotta plant pots.

Habitat Habitat Scalloped 21cm Clay Planter – Small £20 at Habitat UK Available in two sizes – the smaller 21cm or larger 28.5cm design – this pot is a pretty and versatile design that will add interest and shape to the garden, especially when filled with blooms.

Habitat's new design gives the traditional, timeless terracotta pot a pretty, on-trend makeover by adding a dainty frilled lip. Reminiscent of Anthropologie's best-selling Ada trio, Habitat's pot is a notably cheaper option – especially if you only need one pot rather than three.

Pots are an investment, but the right design can make or break a container garden.

The best outdoor pots should always complement the plants within. However, they should also add structure to the garden and provide interest while the blooms are growing or as they start to fade. With its sculptural shape, there is no doubt that the new pot from Habitat will continue to shine throughout the whole growing season.

(Image credit: Habitat)

Crafted from clay, Habitat's design is frost-resistant – a non-negotiable for British gardens. Of course, winter-proofing garden pots is still essential. I always add a few large stones to the bottom of my pots to help aid drainage and add pot feet – like these from Amazon.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Terracotta pots are some of my favourites for use in the garden, not only are they beautiful – the perfect complement to my cottage-style planting, but they are also practical.

Clay is a porous material, which means excess water can pass through the sides of the pot, as well as the drainage hole (something the Habitat pot already has drilled).

For this reason, terracotta pots are ideal for drought-tolerant plants – such as rosemary, salvias and geraniums – and those that are vulnerable to overwatering. During heatwaves, mulching the pot with moss, bark, or gravel can help the pot retain water.

More scalloped planters

If you love the scalloped plant pot trend here are a few others I've been eyeing up to elevate my garden and houseplants.