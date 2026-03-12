People can’t get enough of this bestselling Farrow & Ball white shade – ‘Is it too much to say it is the perfect white?’

Even though many of us are becoming braver with our wall colour choices, white walls will forever remain the classic, timeless go-to. And there’s nothing wrong with that, as long as you choose the right shade of white for the room you’re working with.

When it comes to Farrow & Ball, one of the best-known paint brands in the UK, there is one bestselling white paint that will almost always look good, and that people can't get enough of, and it's Wimborne White.

Farrow & Ball’s best white paint is loved by the brand’s insiders, as well as customers, for its versatile nature. It pairs well with pretty much any other colour, including the most popular Farrow & Ball green shade, Green Smoke. ‘Wimborne White is our most popular white,’ says Patrick O’Donnell, brand ambassador at Farrow & Ball. ‘Is it too much to say it is the perfect white?’

Article continues below

Why is Wimborne White the most popular white?

Existing customer reviews sing the paint’s praises as much as Patrick does. One reads, ‘Lovely light cream colour, brightens the room. I used it on lounge-diner walls, ceiling, coving to good effect. Very pleased with the fresh bright appearance.’

While another says, ‘I was recommended Wimborne White. It fits the bill as a perfect white that goes with everything.’

(Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

Named after the town of Wimborne in Dorset which is where Farrow & Ball is based, this white paint idea is described as just off-white, a shade away from pure white. And since warm off-whites are replacing brilliant white as the go-to paint shade, it makes complete sense why this paint colour enjoys so much popularity.

‘The gentlest undercurrent of yellow is the key to this softest of whites. It is not too harsh but will appear the purest white against stronger colours. It teams beautifully with all our colours for the classic white trim and ceiling colour, but it is also lovely when paired with complementary whites like New White or Dimity for a soft and restful look,’ Patrick at Farrow & Ball explains.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

Alternative Farrow & Ball white shades

Farrow & Ball Off-white Estate Emulsion Paint 2.5L £59 at Farrow & Ball Warm off-whites are best for small spaces which is why this Farrow & Ball shade took the top spot as the best white paint for small rooms in our 'best white paint' guide. Farrow & Ball School House White Estate Emulsion Paint 2.5L £59 at Farrow & Ball If I was choosing a white shade for myself, this is the one I would go with. Inspired by the colour used in school houses, School House White is a soft white shade with a chalky finish. Farrow & Ball Joa's White Estate Emulsion Paint 2.5L £59 at Farrow & Ball Named after Farrow & Ball's colour consultant, Joa Studholme, who creates and names many of the brand's colours and is pretty much an icon, this white, almost taupe shade has red undertones with the slightest hint of black pigment.

If Wimborne White is not quite the white you had in mind, there are 40 Farrow & Ball white shades in total to choose from. These are my top 3 picks, in addition to the near-perfect Wimborne White, of course.