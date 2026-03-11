I was shocked how quickly this John Lewis patchwork quilt sold out – the viral hit is back in stock, but I don't think it will be for long

Every time my team of Editors and I see a new homeware collection, we always play the game 'what will sell out first'. Usually, we can pretty easily predict the next viral hit that will be impossible to get your hands on, but the John Lewis Leon Quilted Bedspread took us by surprise in the latest Spring/Summer collection.

I loved the look of the John Lewis quilted bedspread with its earthy colourway when I saw it at the the brand's press show in early February. However, priced at £180, I did not expect it to sell out at the speed it did.

Within 24 hours, it was all over Instagram, and a couple of days later, it was completely sold out. Something I unfortunately found out when I went on the app to try to (unsuccessfully) persuade my partner that we needed it.

After a month of checking the John Lewis website almost daily, I am happy to report that it's finally back in stock. But if you've been waiting for it, I'd recommend acting fast.

This wasn't the first time I've been caught out by a John Lewis item selling out, either. Last year, I waited to buy the Marcy outdoor sofa. Big mistake. They flew off the shelves and weren't properly restocked for the rest of the summer. I managed to get hold of one by a fluke restock of the least popular colour, but I wouldn't rely on the same thing happening with this bedspread.

The quilted bedspread is part of the John Lewis 'Rustic' collection, which focuses on pieces that feel handcrafted in rich and earthy colours. That said, this is not your nana's quilt; it has a smart geometric design in this season's hottest colours: earthy pink, olive green, burgundy, sky blue and khaki.

However, while it might be super on trend in terms of colours, fortunately these are also relatively timeless shades that will still look great in a soothing bedroom scheme in five years. Which is something you want when investing in a £180 quilt.

Quilts are classically heirloom pieces, bedspreads that are cherished for generations, and I've enjoyed watching the patchwork quilt trend grow steadily over the last year.

John Lewis currently has one of the best selections, with this gorgeous cotton and linen quilt the perfect example. However, I do also love the more vibrant Puebla Quilted Bedspread, also priced at £180, which has a timeless Prairie-style look about it.

While I do adore these quilts, I'm not currently in the financial position to spend almost £200 on a bedding upgrade, so I've been hunting through the rest of the John Lewis range to find some more affordable buys to help me get a similar look without the price tag.

John Lewis Calado Cushion, Indigo £12.44 at Amazon This cushion has a similar look and feel to the quilt but with a heavier emphasis on indigo. John Lewis Banco Duvet Cover Set £65 at John Lewis This is the bedding set I saw styled with the quilt at the press show, and I think it will still give that earthy elevated look with the beautiful stripe detail. John Lewis ANYDAY Chambray Stripe Reversible Quilted Bedspread £75 at John Lewis If you are keen for the quilted throw look, this is one of the most affordable I've come across in a lovely timeless terracotta colourway.