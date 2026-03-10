5 ways to make your garden sound better for a serene and relaxing environment, according to garden experts

Often, without us realising, our gardens consist of plenty of different features that trigger our five senses, but one you shouldn’t neglect is sound. This is why experts have revealed five ways to make our gardens not only look good but sound good too.

Sensory garden ideas are so important for creating a garden environment that is calm and relaxing. While sound is probably not the first thing you think of when considering different garden ideas , it can have a huge impact on how our outdoor spaces feel for the better.

From the chirps of birdsong to the rustling of ornamental grasses, here are the things garden experts recommend you do to make your garden sound good.

Article continues below

1. Windchimes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Let’s start with one of the most common ways to add a relaxing sound element to your outdoor space: windchimes. I find spending an afternoon in the garden listening to the tinkling of windchimes so relaxing.

But you don't have to stick to classic windchimes; last Christmas, I gifted my sister a set of Tinkling Toadstools . These little ceramic toadstools sit in a plant pot and make a light pealing sound when the wind rustles their tops together.

'Available in a wide range of shapes and sizes and made from a wide range of different materials, they can be hung from trees, from archways or arbours or hung from wall mounts. Position near a doorway, porch, gateway or patio to appreciate the beautiful tones it will create,’ says Lucie Bradley, gardens and greenhouse expert at Easy Gardens Irrigation .

‘Adding one or multiple wind chimes into your garden should help to add sound and enhance the calming and peaceful environment your garden provides.’

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

2. Make your garden wildlife-friendly

It’s time to take note of the best wildlife garden ideas , as they can make a huge difference to how good our gardens sound. Think buzzing bees, fluttering butterflies and chirping birds - and doesn’t that sound lovely?

‘Planting to attract birds is important, but providing safe nesting spots, reliable food sources, and access to water will encourage them to stay and return regularly. The more secure birds feel, the more active and vocal they’re likely to be – rewarding you with consistent birdsong from morning through to evening,’ says David Nicholson, UK and ROW Sales Manager at elho .

‘It’s equally important to think about habitat quality. Bird houses should offer insulation to help regulate temperature, along with ventilation and moisture control to create a dry, stable environment. Feeders and bird baths need to be hygienic and easy to maintain, as clean spaces support healthier bird populations. Supporting insects through bee and insect hotels also plays a key role, as a thriving ecosystem naturally attracts more birds and adds the gentle hum of pollinators to your garden’s soundtrack.’

3. Add a water feature

(Image credit: Heather Young/Future Publishing Ltd)

The steady flow of trickling water can be really relaxing to listen to. Plus, the best water feature ideas look stunning, too, making this idea appealing to both the eyes and ears.

‘A water feature is one of the simplest ways to introduce a pleasant, natural sound into your garden. The movement of water creates a gentle, continuous backdrop that adds depth and character to an outdoor space,’ explains Naomi Bentley, Director at Charles Bentley .

‘Cascading designs tend to produce a slightly fuller, layered sound which works particularly well in busier areas where you want to blur background noise. Tiered bowl styles, for example, allow water to flow gradually from one level to the next, creating a rhythmic, soothing effect.

‘For more compact spaces, rounded or sphere-style features offer a smoother, more subtle trickle. The continuous flow creates a calming presence without overpowering the setting, making them well-suited to patios, balconies or smaller Gardens.’

You can even create your own water feature using just a planter and a £10 solar fountain pump, like our Editor in Chief, Heather Young, did in her garden.

4. Pay attention to your pathways

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

If you like a satisfying crunch underfoot, then your garden path ideas can definitely contribute to making your garden sound better.

‘When walked across, gravel pathways can make a satisfying crunching sound, which can improve the sensory experience of walking through your garden. The sound is not as harsh as normal paving, but more audible than walking over grass,’ says Richard Barker, horticultural expert and commercial director of LBS Horticulture .

5. Be clever with your plant choices

(Image credit: Future PLC / Colin Poole)

Lastly, you should plant lots of different foliage to create the gentle rustling sound when the wind blows.

‘Incorporating ornamental grasses into your garden is a great way of introducing the natural, gentle sound of leaves rustling in the breeze. Whilst adding bamboo is perfect for more windy spots, where the hollow stems knock together to create deeper, soothing tones,’ says Lucie.

‘Where possible, include plants in your beds and borders which produce seed pods that rattle in the wind, such as wild indigo or love in the mist. When your garden is large enough to include a tree, then you will also gain the calming sound of the leaves in the wind, such as a birch tree whose small leaves are well known to rustle in a light breeze.’

You can buy these types of plant here:

If you’re looking forward to enjoying your garden this summer, why not test out one of these tips to make it sound even better?