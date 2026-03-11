I just found the best-designed coffee machine we've ever tested at Ideal Home on sale in a gorgeous green colourway

I've just spied one of the best-looking and most impressive coffee machines we've tested at Ideal Home, the De'Longhi Rivelia Automatic Bean-to-Cup Coffee Machine, on offer in an exclusive green colourway.

The Rivelia Jade Green coffee machine is priced at £599.99, instead of £749.99 at De'Longhi. It's a rare opportunity to get 20% off this exclusive colourway of the best bean-to-cup coffee machine that you won't find anywhere else.

'The De’Longhi Rivelia is quite possibly the best designed, nicest looking, and best performing automatic bean-to-cup coffee machine I’ve ever reviewed,' said our coffee machine reviewer, Helen McCue, in her De'Longhi Rivelia Automatic Bean-to-Cup coffee machine review.

I can't get through the day without having 2 coffees. And when I say 2 cups of coffee, I don't mean instant coffee with a dash of milk like my husband will happily drink — I'm only consuming this form of caffeine if it comes out of a specialised machine with frothy milk. Call me fussy, but my coffee machine is one of the small luxuries in my life that I use several times a day, and this machine is the ultimate daily treat.

What makes this coffee machine so great is that it boasts an intuitive design, and you can choose from 16 settings — including hot and iced coffee choices.

It's a bean-to-cup model, so it grinds the beans for you, then brews the coffee, and it can even dispense the frothed milk straight into your cup. You essentially only need to grab your favourite mug and touch a few buttons.

It also has an impressively small footprint. Most other coffee machines are cumbersome and require a lot of your precious worktop space — but not this one. The Rivelia is traditionally only available in grey, black and Arctic white, which you can also find on offer right now for £599 at Amazon during the Spring Deal Days. You can only find the stylish green colourway at De'Longhi direct.

A great choice for families, its water tank is 1.4 litres, so you won't have to refill it each time you need your caffeine fix, while it comes with 2, 250g hoppers for the beans. With 7 grinding options, you can even experiment with grind size — but don't panic, as the machine can also advise you on the best setting for this, too.

Onto its milk tank, which is removable for placing in your fridge door in between uses. This is 500ml in size, and it slides onto the front of the machine. It has a spout that reaches from the tank, straight into your mug.

Our reviewer noted how easy and convenient the setup of this machine was, saying that from cutting the box open to first use, it was around 20 minutes. It takes around 40 seconds to heat, while a single shot takes only 1 minute and 30 seconds to dispense.

Are you tempted to snap up the exclusive green colourway while it's on sale?