Is it time to declutter your houseplants? Experts share their top tips for paring back your indoor jungle so it thrives

As every houseplant lover knows, one is never enough. What starts out as a lovely fern or spider plant perched on the windowsill is then joined by a monstera or maybe a palm, and then, before you know it, every shelf or surface is home to something lush and leafy. So the burning question: ‘Is there such a thing as too many houseplants?’

‘While you can never really have too many houseplants, if you’re finding it hard to keep on top of caring for your collection, it could be a sign that it’s time for a gentle declutter,' says Angharad James, Brand Manager at Baby Bio.

‘When plants are properly spaced and cared for, they’re more likely to stay healthy, grow well and look their best. Decluttering isn’t about getting rid of plants – it’s about giving the ones you love the right conditions to thrive!’

So if your houseplant ideas collection no longer brings you joy, if you’re finding it a chore looking after them all, or if your houseplants are simply not thriving, then these could all be signs that you have too many, and it might be time for a declutter. Here’s where to start.

1. Give plants space to breathe

(Image credit: Future / Joanna Henderson)

‘Plants need light and airflow just as much as they need water,’ says Angharad. ‘When too many plants are crowded together, they compete for light and moisture, which can lead to weak growth and increase the risk of pests, which can be a killer of houseplants. Spacing plants out allows air to circulate around the leaves and soil to dry more evenly.’

‘A smaller, more considered display and well-spaced plant collection often looks more intentional and visually pleasing than lots of plants grouped together. Giving each plant room to shine helps create a calmer atmosphere, making your home feel more balanced and your plant care routine far more enjoyable.’

2. Find plants new spaces

(Image credit: Ikea)

‘Simply being strategic about where you place your best houseplants or just moving them around can help to maintain a more elegant and minimal space,’ says Victor Castro at the Nursery Project USA via the Palmstreet app.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘If you’re thinking about decluttering your houseplants, start by sorting through them first, so you know which ones you have multiples of and to ensure you keep hold of your favourites!’

‘I always recommend getting rid of any plants that no longer excite you and finding them a new home. Keeping it in your home, where it only adds to the clutter, does not bring you or your plant any joy. If it is in good shape and does not have any pests, give it to a friend who you think would appreciate it and love it.’

Shop for indoor plant stands

3. Declutter gently, not drastically

(Image credit: Future / Tim Young)

‘Decluttering doesn’t have to mean getting rid of plants you love,’ says Angharad. ‘Start by assessing which plants are thriving and which are struggling first. Some may just need pruning, repotting or moving to a brighter spot, while others might be happier rehomed with friends or family. It’s about creating a collection that works better for your space and lifestyle.’

'To avoid completely getting rid of your beloved plants, you can give them away as gifts!' suggests Victor. 'Arrange and propagate smaller plants in gift baskets or give as housewarming presents, or simply gift a full-grown plant that you no longer want to keep.'

4. Keep them trim

(Image credit: Alamy)

'Instead of getting rid of houseplants, they sometimes just need a bit of pruning,' says Shelley Davis, plant expert at Flying Flowers. 'Plants like a monstera and a fiddle leaf fig can become a bit wild, leggy, or patchy, so don’t hesitate to give them a refreshing 'tidy up' to encourage new growth. Using sharp secateurs, make a clean, angled cut just above a ‘node’, the small bump where you often see new roots emerging. This not only controls the plant’s shape and makes the area feel less cluttered, but also gives you a head start on spring propagation.'

'To further tame any unruly bushiness, use a bendy moss pole as a support. By gently securing the branches with garden twine, you can guide the plant’s direction and create a completely new look.'

5. Focus care where it matters most

(Image credit: Future / Dominic Blackmore)

‘With fewer plants to look after, it’s much easier to keep on top of watering, feeding and general maintenance,’ says Angharad. ‘So if you’re struggling to look after a large collection, it may well be worth going through plants to reduce the amount. Plants are less likely to be overwatered or get forgotten about and dry out when there are fewer to look after, and you can then give each one the attention it needs.'

‘Overcrowded plants can trap moisture and create damp conditions, which pests like fungus gnats love. Decluttering helps reduce these problem areas and makes it easier to spot any issues early. Feeding regularly helps support strong roots and lush foliage and will keep plants alive, resilient and growing well, while lightly misting plants also helps keep foliage hydrated and refreshed, particularly in centrally heated homes where the air can be dry.'

Shop for houseplant feed

(Image credit: Getty Images)

‘Create a more interesting display by grouping smaller plants with similar care requirements together in one pot or alongside each other,’ says Victor. ‘By creating a healthier and cleaner environment for succulents or small plants, you are encouraging them to thrive! They’ll also take up less space in your home, and have the effect of making foliage look fuller and more beautiful.’

‘Grouping plants together also makes plants happier because they require the same amount of watering and help each other grow,’ adds Victor. ‘If one plant is slowing down in growth or going through a rough patch for any reason (and is therefore not taking up the water as quickly as it should), the other plants in the pot will take in the water, thereby helping to avoid root rot.’

6. Style your plants

(Image credit: Future / Joanna Henderson)

‘Naturally, the placement of your houseplants plays a big role in keeping your collection looking curated and stylish, not cluttered,’ says Victor. ‘Styling your plants with dimension and height in mind helps with building a complete, not overwhelming look. You can place your plants at various angles and heights to help break up the group and create depth.’

‘Also, try using a number of different surfaces for your plants, like the floor, plant stands, or side tables, which will naturally add some variation in the space. Overall, you want your plants to blend in seamlessly rather than overcrowding the space.’

'Transforming an area of your home into a dedicated plant corner or reading nook can help you through the remaining chilly months while utilising your existing houseplant collection,' says Shelley. 'By grouping various plants together, such as peace lilies and philodendrons, you can create a mini oasis that feels immediately peaceful and serves as the perfect spot to relax during the shorter, darker days. Utilising plant stands, repurposed wooden steps, or hanging containers can bring the rejuvenating feel of the outdoors inside.'

7. Bottle them up

(Image credit: Alamy)

'If you have a collection of small plants but aren’t quite sure how to display them, try getting creative by designing a custom terrarium or a mixed planter,' suggests Shelley. 'Searching antique shops for old treasures is a wonderful way to find unusual containers, such as a Victorian ceramic tureen, which makes a cosy home for a curated selection of succulents.'

'Grouping your plants into artistic centrepieces is a clever way to free up surface space, though it is essential to pair varieties that share similar requirements. For smaller vessels, compact choices like miniature English ivy or even a Venus flytrap work perfectly; however, if you are looking to fill a more substantial container, you can upscale your selection with larger varieties like spider plants or the patterned prayer plant.'

Shop for terrariums

Do you have too many houseplants? Is it time to give them a 'declutter'? We'd love to know.