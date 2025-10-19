How to prune roses in autumn – and which types to avoid trimming if you want them to flower next year

If you’re wondering how to prune roses in autumn, there are a few things you need to know before you get started.

For one, you shouldn’t be hard pruning roses this season – it’s more about giving your plants a quick tidy-up and preparing them for the colder weather ahead. The best time to prune roses also depends on the type of rose you’re growing – shrub, climbing and hybrid, to name a few – so you’ll need to approach each of them a slightly different way at this time of the year.

I spoke to the experts to find out exactly how to prune roses in autumn, to help our plants dodge any unnecessary damage!

What you'll need

How to prune repeat-flowering roses in autumn

Many modern shrub roses are repeat-flowering roses, which means they bloom multiple times every year. You'll need to avoid making any heavy pruning until late winter or early spring, but a gentle trim can keep the plants in good condition over winter.

‘With modern shrub roses and repeat-flowering varieties, be more restrained and focus on light pruning,’ advises Maryam Ghani, floral expert at Haute Florist and expert in all things roses. 'Remove spent flowers, weak stems and trim back the top third to prevent wind rock.’

Make sure you clean your garden tools properly before and after pruning, so that you don’t spread diseases between plants.

It’s also worth investing in a pair of good secateurs so that all cuts are clean and don’t damage the plant. Bypass secateurs like the Gardena PremiumCut Pro Secateurs for Fresh Wood, £19.99 at Amazon, are perfect for cutting through green wood, while anvil secateurs like the WOLF-Garten Anvil Secateurs, £18.95 at Amazon, are better for older, woodier growth.

How to prune climbing roses in autumn

Climbing roses are actually one of the few plants you should prune in October, but again, only lightly. In fact, trimming them in autumn can protect them from winter damage – and because they generally flower on older wood, you won't be taking next year's flowers away.

‘For climbing and rambling roses, which often grow vigorously throughout the summer, autumn is a good time to trim back long stems and shape the plant,’ says Maryam.

‘Cut out any dead, diseased, or crossing branches, and reduce overly tall shoots to prevent wind damage.’

Lightly pruning climbing roses now can give them some well-needed support over the winter months.

‘If you grow roses near a garden building or wall, it’s also worth checking that stems aren’t rubbing against structures as they move in the wind – a little gentle tying back now can save damage later on,’ adds Peter Mortin, garden expert at Crane Garden Buildings.

Roses to avoid pruning in autumn

Now that we’ve established the main types of roses you can trim this season, it’s worth pointing out the plants you should never prune in autumn.

Once-flowering garden roses, which put out one glorious display each year, are best left to their own devices – especially if you want to avoid spoiling next year’s displays.

‘These types grow on wood formed the previous season, so pruning now risks removing next year’s flowers,’ Maryam explains.

You can get to work on the three Ds – dead, damaged or diseased branches – to maintain the plant’s health, but it’s best to avoid any serious pruning until next year.

Make sure you're pruning the right type of rose this autumn, and keep it light, and your plants should stand strong through winter.