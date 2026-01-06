Kelly Hoppen’s new M&S scented candle is the perfect budget alternative for one of my favourite high-end candles – it’s £150 cheaper!
Selling for just £25, it's no surprise it's already flying off the shelves
Kelly Hoppen’s ongoing collaboration with Marks & Spencer keeps producing some serious gems for our homes – and the just dropped Kelly No. 1 Decorative Scented Candle is my latest top pick as it’s the perfect budget-friendly alternative for one of my favourite high-end candle brands, Cire Trudon.
Selling for only £25 and providing up to 40 hours of burn time, this is one of the best scented candles in terms of value for money – so it’s no surprise it’s already selling fast on the M&S website, despite its very recent release. It comes in a white ceramic jar with a matching lid, decorated only with a gold-coloured coat of arms sticker bearing Kelly’s name.
It’s the best-looking dead ringer for Cire Trudon’s Alabaster range I’ve seen – which is the brand’s refillable scented candle range with each candle coming in a white alabaster jar with a coordinating lid. And the large golden coat of arms sticker is the instantly recognisable signature of all Cire Trudon candles.
While the core range of Cire Trudon candles sells for £95 for a regular 270g size, the Alabaster collection retails for £175 a pop. That makes the M&S x Kelly Hoppen alternative 1/7 of the price, and £150 cheaper.
Similarly to Diptyque, Jo Malone or the now very trendy Loewe scented candles (available at Selfridges), Cire Trudon’s candles can also be found mostly in stylish people’s homes. But unlike the aforementioned brands, Cire Trudon is one reserved for those ‘in the know’ since it’s not as widely recognised a brand. Which personally makes me love it even more.
But the best home fragrance is not just about the looks but also the scent itself, of course. The Kelly No. 1 candle is a woody fragrance, featuring notes of patchouli, clove and bergamot – it’s an ingredients list very similar to Cire Trudon’s bestselling Ernesto candle, sold at Selfridges, which blends these notes with leather, tobacco and oak wood among others.
Between the stylish look of the Cire Trudon candles and their beautiful and strong fragrance, it’s obvious that I’m a big fan of the brand, and it’s clear why. But the one downside of Cire Trudon is the high price point – which is why I approve of this affordable alternative from M&S and Kelly Hoppen. Just like most pieces from this partnership, this candle does not disappoint.
Sara Hesikova has been a Content Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Furniture, and so far has tested over 150 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.