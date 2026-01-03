My calathea plant thrives best in this spot in my home – but it’ll also grow well in 2 other places, according to houseplant experts

Calatheas (now reclassified as Goeppertias) are one of my favourite houseplants. They can be fussy (and for me, that makes them even more rewarding), but knowing where to place a calathea will give your plant the best chance of thriving.

Striking patterned leaves make calatheas a statement in the home, and they’re one of the most popular air-purifying indoor plants, too. My ‘peacock plant’ (Calathea makoyana) is a stalwart in my bedroom, but it wouldn’t have lasted half as long had I not kept it in the right place.

According to houseplant experts, there are a few spots that calatheas love best (and I can vouch for one of them!).

1. North or east-facing windowsill

Much like monsteras, calatheas appreciate bright but indirect sunlight, so it’s crucial that you pick the right windowsill.

‘Place them near a north or east-facing window,’ advises Connor Towning, lead horticulturalist at Beards & Daisies. ‘Avoid direct sunlight as it can scorch their delicate leaves. If the room is too bright, diffuse the light with a sheer curtain.’

My calathea has sat happily on the north-east-facing windowsill of my bedroom for the past eight months, in brilliant health. You can buy a Calathea makoyana plant for £13.59 at Crocus.

2. The bathroom

Calatheas are tropical plants, which means they thrive in environments with plenty of humidity.

‘High humidity is essential,’ says Connor. ‘Aim for around 60 per cent or more.’

Of course, you can mist your plants, even in winter – but the gold standard is choosing a room that already has higher humidity levels than the rest of the home, like the bathroom.

You can also buy a plant humidifier, like this one from Amazon, if you want to boost air moisture levels in other rooms.

3. The kitchen

If you’re wondering where to place a calathea besides the bathroom, the kitchen also tends to offer higher humidity levels.

‘In my open-plan kitchen, which receives natural light throughout the day, my calatheas are at their happiest, a metre away from the windows,’ says Morag Hill, co-owner of The Little Botanical.

That distance away from the windowsill is key, especially if you’re planning on placing your calathea on a south-facing window, to ensure it isn’t exposed to direct sunlight.

If you're wondering where to place a calathea, opt for a humid bathroom or kitchen and a north or east-facing windowsill, away from direct sunlight.