Lidl is selling a £50 dehumidifier that’s a must-have for damp homes – run, don’t walk to get your hands on one

Condensation, damp, and the resulting mould can be a big problem for many of us during the winter months. And right now, Lidl is selling a Silentnight dehumidifier for under £50 - run, don’t walk to get your hands on one.

The best dehumidifiers are a game-changer. Period. Sucking excess moisture out of the air, they maintain an ideal humidity within your home, preventing damp and mould and even drying laundry faster. But sometimes the best models can be quite the investment.

Here’s where Lidl’s Silentnight dehumidifier comes into play. Costing £49.99, it’s an affordable yet reliable choice if you don’t have a huge budget but are looking to bask in the benefits of a dehumidifier. We last saw the Lidl Silentnight dehumidifier in stock in 2023, and it sold out fast. And we expect this time around to be the same.

Silentnight Airmax 600 2l Dehumidifier £49.99 at Lidl This small, yet effective dehumidifer is whisper-quiet and energy efficient to keep your home at a desired humidity.

The Silentnight Airmax 600 2L Dehumidifier is an ideal choice for small rooms that are prone to damp. It has a 2L tank, so while suitable for use in one smaller room, you may expect to empty it more frequently than higher capacity models.

However, it has a whisper-quiet sleep mode, shuts off automatically when full and lets you know when it needs emptying, making it fit seamlessly into your home routine.

This dehumidifier is also cheap to run, in case you were concerned about the cost of running a dehumidifier . According to Lidl, this dehumidifier costs 2p to run for one hour, calculated according to the January 2026 price cap . This means you don’t have to worry about the appliance guzzling energy and increasing your bills by a big chunk.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

The Silentnight dehumidifier also removes mould spores and dust mites, which can even help with overnight congestion, benefiting the physical health of your household. The tank also has a handy child lock to keep the whole family safe - after all, while there are many handy ways to reuse dehumidifier water , consuming it is a big no-no.

While we haven’t tested this model ourselves, Silentnight sleep products are a favourite amongst the team, and for the bargain price, I think this dehumidifier is worth a try. Plus, it comes with a one-year warranty.

However, I have also rounded up some of the best dehumidifiers below, in case you aren’t entirely convinced by this Lidl star buy.

I am a devout follower of the Lidl middle aisle - it’s never let me down before! And if you’re looking for a dehumidifier on a budget that will keep your home and family healthy, this one is worth a shot.