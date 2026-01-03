It’s no secret around here that the Ideal Home team are passionate about tending to the wildlife that visits our gardens, especially feeding birds. And right now, Lidl are selling a range of stunning Cath Kidston bird feeders that make the task a whole lot cuter.

If you want to attract birds to a garden , the golden rule is to provide a steady flow of nutritious food for them, especially in winter when supplies are scarce. While bird feeders typically are designed to blend into your garden’s surroundings, Cath Kidston is proving that a splash of colour goes a long way.

Currently on sale, you’ll want to head to your local Lidl as soon as possible to get your hands on one. You know the drill - when they’re gone, they’re gone.

When it comes to bird feeders, I’ll admit I’ve never taken the aesthetics of the feeder into account - practicality has always been more of a priority. From high-tech smart feeders which video your garden birds, to protective caged seed feeders (£15.99 at Robert Dyas) which stop squirrels and other pests from stealing your feed, the majority of feeders are only available in black, greens and greys which blend into the backdrop of your wildlife garden .

Drawing inspiration from the scenes you would spot in a garden, Cath Kidston’s bird feeders are a beautiful example of using bold colour, whilst embracing nature at the same time. Remember, a garden is supposed to be packed with colourful blooms, and these feeders reflect that.

Choose from a striking blue scene depicting bees attending flowers, a floral display on a soft grey background and a playful yellow feeder covered with buzzing bees. These iconic Cath Kidston designs are a sure way to brighten your garden this winter, as well as providing vital nourishment for birds.

(Image credit: Alamy)

It’s a simple hanging peanut feeder, ideal for holding peanuts and other whole nuts. Its mesh stops birds from taking a whole nut in one go, reducing the risk of choking.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It’s also important to mention the impressive price of the feeder. Costing £6.99, or just £4.99 if you have LidlPlus, these are very affordable garden accessories. And because of their inexpensive price tag, I don’t think they’ll be on the shelves for long.

To check if your local store has the bird feeder in stock, you can use the store locator button on the product’s webpage to check stock availability. Alternatively, here are a few more pretty and colourful bird feeders you can shop online.

HOMESCAPES Red Mushroom Bird Seed Feeder £16.99 at Amazon This funky, decrative bird feeder is perfect for adding some whimsy to your garden. It's natural design is quirky, but well-suited to your outdoor space. Garden Mile Novelty Bird Feeder Hanging Station £18.99 at Amazon This hanging feeder makes a wonderful and unique gift for any budding bird watchers in your household. Not only is it cute, but is has loads of positive reviews, too. Selections Selections Wild Bird Poppy Flower Dish Bird Feeder in Cast Iron - Pack of 2 £12.98 at Amazon These poppy-shaped bird feeders are perfect for holding food and water for your garden birds. They look beautiful, too.

If there’s one thing gardens need right now, it's some colour. Cath Kidston’s bird feeders will not only brighten your outdoor space, but are also an important tool for maintaining a garden’s ecosystem.