How to care for philodendrons – the best way to position, water and feed the popular houseplants for lush, fast-growing foliage

If lush foliage and heart-shaped leaves sound good to you, learn how to care for philodendrons – they’re one of the easiest and most attractive houseplants you can own.

Philodendrons are among the most popular indoor plants, and they’re pretty unfussy as far as tropical plants go. They’re also one of the fastest-growing houseplants, if, like me, you find it really rewarding seeing your houseplants double in size thanks to your plant parenting skills.

To help you hone those skills, I’ve thrown together a guide on how to care for philodendrons properly. Below, you’ll find tips on watering, feeding, pruning, and even training your philodendron (if you go for a vining variety!).

What you'll need

1. Position

(Image credit: Getty Images / Firn)

The first step in learning how to care for philodendrons properly? Choosing the perfect spot for your plant. Like other tropical houseplants (monsteras and calatheas, for example), philodendrons appreciate bright but indirect light – but they’re also counted among the best low-light houseplants that grow in shadier positions (just more slowly).

‘Philodendrons grow vigorously in bright to medium light, but they can also tolerate a shady corner,’ explains Morag Hill, co-owner of The Little Botanical.

‘Avoid placing them in direct sunlight, which can scorch leaves and cause yellowing. Excessive light can stress the plant, while very low light may slow growth.’

It’s also a good idea to wipe the leaves down with a damp cloth, Morag says, to remove dust and allow the plant to absorb light more efficiently. Westland Houseplant Mist & Leaf Shine, £4.49 at Amazon, keeps leaves shiny and strong.

2. Watering

(Image credit: Getty Images / Marina Meshcherskaia)

Once you’ve chosen a spot for your philodendron, you’ll need to make sure you water it properly – and, more importantly, not overwater it.

‘Philodendrons prefer their soil to dry out slightly between waterings,’ says Morag. ‘In most homes, this means watering every 7-10 days.’

It’s worth pressing your finger into the top inch of the soil to check its moisture levels. Morag suggests waiting a few more days if it still feels damp – but you could also buy a watering indicator like the £4 Westland Watering Indicator from Amazon, to give you some more confidence (or try a smart monitor like the elho Smart Pebble, which I tested last year).

3. Feeding

(Image credit: Getty Images / Dima Berlin)

Besides watering, your philodendron needs the right amount of nutrients to maintain healthy growth throughout the year. You don’t need to feed houseplants in winter, but a monthly feed throughout the growing season is ideal.

‘Feed your philodendron once a month, but only during spring and summer, using a liquid houseplant fertiliser,’ advises Morag. ‘Reduce or stop feeding in autumn and winter when growth slows down.’

Baby Bio Houseplant Food is £1.99 at Amazon, with brilliant reviews.

4. Pruning

(Image credit: Getty Images / Marcus Krauss)

While philodendrons generally don’t need root pruning, a light trim here and there won’t go amiss. If you want to learn how to care for philodendrons properly, giving your plant a gentle tidy-up can help redirect its energy into fresh growth.

‘Occasional pruning helps maintain shape and encourages bushier growth,’ explains Morag. ‘Remove yellow or damaged leaves and trim leggy stems using clean scissors regularly.’

A pair of small snips like these £7.99 houseplant snips from Gardening Express are perfect for the job.

5. Training

(Image credit: Getty Images / Dima Berlin)

Some philodendron varieties are non-climbing, but others are known as ‘vining’ types – and if you’re wondering how to care for philodendrons that climb, you’ll need to offer them plenty of support.

‘Climbing varieties like Philodendron 'Cordatum' or Philodendron 'Brazil' benefit from staking or, even better, using a moss pole,’ says Morag. ‘A moss pole is great as it will support upward growth and even encourage larger leaves!’

According to Morag, philodendrons generally climb trees in their natural environment, which explains why so many varieties vine. A moss pole mimics that naturally growing position even more, and Gardeners Dream coir moss poles start at £6.99 from Amazon.

FAQs

How do I make my philodendron happy? Besides positioning your philodendron in bright but indirect light and allowing the soil to dry between waterings, it’s also worth misting your houseplant to mimic its tropical origins. Give it a monthly feed during the growing season, offer it the right support if it’s a climbing variety, and if you’ve ticked all of those boxes, your plant should thrive.

Do philodendrons like big or small pots? If you’re after a houseplant that likes to be pot-bound, you’re in luck: philodendrons appreciate a smaller pot more than a larger one. ‘Philodendrons prefer to be slightly root-bound, so when repotting, choose a pot only one size larger to prevent excess moisture around the roots,’ advises Morag from The Little Botanical. ‘Repotting your plant every one to two years is usually enough, and choosing early spring as a time to repot is perfect.’

Philodendrons are really easy to care for when you know how. It's just a case of deciding on a variety... they all look so different!