These 5 perennials that thrive on neglect will guarantee a beautiful garden for lazy gardeners all year-round

A garden is a labour of love – unless you fill yours with perennials that thrive on neglect, of course. Then it's less about working the soil and more about sitting back and watching the flowers grow, quite literally.

You can spend time researching the best perennials, but if you don't have the time to spend labouring over them or are a bit of a lazy gardener, you're best opting for varieties that need no extra intervention.

Look for those low-maintenance border plants that positively hate a fuss, can shrug off bad weather, and still grow back stronger every season.

'You don’t need to be a hands-on horticulturist to have a beautiful, blooming garden year after year. Some plants are more than happy to get on with things without much help,' says landscaper and gardening expert Steven Bell.

'Whether your soil is a bit rubbish, your summers unpredictable, or you’re just after a garden that looks after itself, don't despair,' he adds, 'because there are several perennials that will reward you for doing very little.'

With that in mind, these are five perennials that can not only cope with neglect but will thrive on it.

1. Geranium

If you want pretty perennials that thrive on neglect, try learning to grow hardy geraniums.

'A classic British garden staple, hardy geraniums are not to be confused with bedding geraniums,' says Steven. 'These come back year after year, spreading into lush clumps and producing a flurry of delicate, papery flowers from late spring into summer.'

Noting that they're ideal for garden borders, ground cover, and underplanting roses or shrubs, Steven stresses that hardy geraniums can handle shade or sun, poor soil, and a fair amount of drought. 'Just give them a haircut after flowering and they’ll often bloom again,' he says.

Try something like the Geranium × magnificum 'Rosemoor' from Crocus seen above if you want to lean hard into the flower colours that attract bees at the same time.

2. Sedum/Stonecrop

If you already know how to grow sedums, you're in luck; they're high on the list of perennials that thrive on neglect.

'Beloved by pollinators, this plant is virtually bombproof,' says Steven, pointing out that it loves poor soil and full sun, and once established, barely needs watering.

'With thick, succulent leaves and starry, late-season flowers that pollinators adore, Sedum 'Autumn Joy' thrives in dry, sunny spots where other plants might sulk. Just cut back the dried flower heads in spring.'

As luck would have it, you can buy a Sedum 'Autumn Joy' from Crocus or from Amazon if you really can't wait for the delivery.

3. Echinacea

Perfect for filling your flower beds , garden borders, and even containers, there's a reason so many gardeners are so very fond of echinacea – they're as resilient as they are pretty!

'Native to North America but increasingly at home in UK gardens, echinacea is loved for its bold, daisy-like blooms and ability to withstand hot, dry summers (when we get them) and heavy soil,' says Steven, who notes that this plant's deep roots make it drought-tolerant, too.

Noting that you should 'leave seed heads over winter for birds; cut down in spring,' he adds that this one would feel every bit as at home in a prairie planting scheme as it would in a cottage garden.

Try the echinacea purpurea 'Magnus' from Crocus seen above if you want to fill your garden with bold blooms from July to September.

4. Lady’s mantle

An underrated beauty (even Steven refers to it as old fashioned!), you'd best believe that lady's mantle is one of those perennials that thrives on neglect.

'Lime-green frothy flowers and soft, scalloped leaves that catch the morning dew like tiny pearls, this one tolerates full sun or partial shade and self-seeds happily,' he adds, noting that he'd personally use it for edging paths and softening borders.

Better still? It can also be used as weed-smothering groundcover! Run, don't walk, to pick up the variety of lady's mantle seen above from Crocus.

5. Crocosmia (especially Crocosmia ‘Lucifer’)

Last but not least on our list of perennials that thrive on neglect is the striking crocosmia, especially as it makes for excellent cut flowers.

'A fiery burst of red or orange in midsummer, Crocosmia is a magnet for bees and butterflies. Once planted, it’s almost impossible to get rid of,' adds Steven, 'which, in this case, is a good thing.'

Noting that this plant survives most soils, weathers harsh winters, and spreads without encouragement, he advises you simply 'cut back the leaves in late autumn, and divide every few years if it gets crowded'.

Pick up a Crocosmia 'Lucifer' from Crocus now if you want tomato-red blooms on arching spikes all summer long.

FAQs

What are the best perennials for low maintenance gardening?

If you're on a hunt for the best perennials for low-maintenance gardening that need a little more effort than complete neglect, Christopher O'Donoghue of Gardens Revived suggests you stick to the following three plants.

'Hardy geraniums have a wonderfully long flowering season, spread well but not invasively, and need nothing more than a quick trim when their blooms are done,' he says.

Christopher goes on to recommend planting catmint, as it's 'drought-tolerant, attracts pollinators, and boasts soft and aromatic foliage'. And, to really mix things up, you might consider planting some hellebores for winter interest.

'These evergreens bloom in late winter to early spring when little else is growing,' he says, pointing out that they hellebores also do well in shady spots.

'Just remove old leaves once a year and mulch occasionally and you're done!'

What is the most hardy perennial flower in the UK?

Hellebores and hardy geraniums are counted among the most hardy perennial flower in the UK, but, if you're in the market for something a little different, you might also consider our native primrose (available from Crocus).

Its buttery petals are always a welcome sight when they bloom over the winter months, but we're especially fond of this one for making the best of things – including a shady spot – so long as their soil remains moist.

And there you have it; the perennials that thrive on neglect. All you really need to do is get them in the ground, and they should do most of the work for you – so be sure to put all that extra time you gain back to good use.