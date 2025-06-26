5 flowering annuals that thrive on neglect for a stunning garden with minimal effort

Looking for low-maintenance flowers that don't need much TLC? There are plenty of flowering annuals that thrive on neglect.

A lot of perennials thrive on neglect if you're on the hunt for flowers that grow back every year, but annual flowers are the one-hit-wonders of the garden, putting out one round of blooms before dying back at the end of the growing season.

Many annual flowers perform well even when they're left to fend for themselves – there are some annuals you don't need to deadhead, for example. If you're short on time or simply want an easy-care garden, here are some of the best flowering annuals that thrive on neglect.

1. Marigolds

(Image credit: Future PLC/Sophie King)

Marigolds are a superhero plant in any garden: vibrant, easy to grow, and the perfect companion planting idea for attracting natural pest predators like ladybirds. Better yet, they’re the perfect example of flowering annuals that thrive on neglect.

‘Marigolds are a reliable option because they bloom for months and only need a sunny spot to keep looking their best,’ explains Julian Palphramand, head of plants at British Garden Centres.

They’re also an annual flower that doesn’t need deadheading. ‘They'll keep producing new flowers even if you don’t deadhead them regularly,’ Julian says.

Sow Marigold 'Strawberry Blonde' seeds from Thompson & Morgan for unique, almost-pink blooms, or buy garden-ready Marigold F1 'Zenith Mixed' plants from Suttons.

2. Cosmos

(Image credit: Getty Images/M.Arai)

If you’re looking for a low-maintenance annual, learn how to grow cosmos – they’re one of the toughest flowers out there, and they can tolerate a surprising level of neglect.

‘Once established, cosmos can handle drought, poor soil and some general neglect,’ says Richard Barker, commercial director at LBS Horticulture. ‘They tend not to be bothered by garden plant pests, and although they can be deadheaded, they will self-seed if the flowers are left in place.’

Plant chocolate cosmos from Crocus for rich, velvety blooms.

3. Zinnias

(Image credit: Getty Images/Marcia Straub)

For ultra-vibrant flowering annuals that thrive on neglect, learning how to grow zinnias is the way forward. These colourful blooms will flower even if you skip watering from time to time.

‘Zinnias are a great choice because they thrive in full sun and don’t mind if you forget to water them occasionally,’ says Julian.

Sow Zinnia elegans 'Queen Lime Red' from Crocus for unique pale red and lime green blooms, or try Zinnia elegans 'Zinderella Peach' from Thompson & Morgan for fluffy flowers.

4. Sunflowers

(Image credit: Future PLC/Camilla Reynolds)

Whether you learn how to grow sunflowers in pots or garden borders, these classic annuals are both easy and rewarding.

'Sunflowers are almost foolproof, starting easily from seed and growing tall with minimal effort,' says Julian.

Although it's a little late (though not impossible) to plant sunflower seeds now, you can buy sunflower plants for just £1.99 from Gardening Express.

5. Annual salvias

(Image credit: Getty Images / Jacky Parker Photography)

Annual salvia varieties are among the best drought-tolerant plants out there, and a real hit with pollinators.

'Varieties such as salvias are perfect examples of plants that can withstand minimum care but still deliver vibrant blooms, making them ideal for those who are looking to maximise colour in their garden,' say the horticultural experts from Cherry Lane Garden Centres.

'These annuals are known for their resilience, flourishing during dry spells with little watering, and even when planted in poor soil conditions.'

Salvia splendens 'Blaze of Fire' from Thompson & Morgan produces vibrant red blooms.

If you're looking for climbing plants that thrive on neglect, there are plenty of those to choose from, too.