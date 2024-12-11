Should I spray my Christmas tree with water? Why this common care tip could do your tree more harm than good
Is spraying a real Christmas tree with water helpful? We asked the experts...
One myth surrounding real Christmas trees seems to stick around every year, and we've heard the same question a lot lately: should I spray my Christmas tree with water?
Well, it's a valid question – we already know that watering is an integral part of real Christmas tree care, and a lot of other indoor plants like to be misted. And after you've put all that effort into buying a real Christmas tree, you're going to want to do everything you can to help it last.
But do real Christmas trees need to be sprayed with water? Hold your spray bottles, because this care tip is unlikely to benefit your tree.
'Whilst keeping your tree hydrated is important, you shouldn't spray the needles of your Christmas tree with water,' warns Josh Novell, garden plants expert and founder of Polhill Garden Centre clarifying that the same goes for misting a Christmas tree.
In fact, spraying your tree with water can do more harm than good.
'Water on the needles can create a breeding ground for mould and mildew, especially when combined with warm, dry indoor air,' Josh explains. 'This won't help keep your tree fresh and can actually be harmful.'
Of course, there's also a safety risk – spraying water on electrical decorations like fairy lights presents a serious hazard.
'If you have lights on your tree, you should on no account spray it with water as this could blow the fuses or even short out the lights, causing a fire,' warns Angela Slater, gardening expert at Hayes Garden World.
So, there we have it: you absolutely shouldn't spray your Christmas tree with water.
But, as Josh mentioned, hydration is key to the health of a real Christmas tree – you'll just have to learn how often you should water a Christmas tree, and the correct way to do it.
'The best way to ensure your tree is hydrated is to cut an inch off the base of the tree and stand it in a bucket of fresh water overnight when you first bring your tree home,' says Mairi Devlin, plant expert and head of Christmas at B&Q.
'You can use a water-retaining Christmas tree stand for ease, like the new Krinner Tree Stand that holds up to three litres, to help your tree last even longer.'
Where to buy a real Christmas tree
Still need to buy a Christmas tree? Here are the best places to shop online.
- B&Q: Choose from a huge selection of real Christmas trees for the sale of every tree £1 is donated to Shelter.
- Gardeners Dream: Go for the classic Nordmann Fir tree
- Gardening Express: Take your pick from a range of potted Christmas trees
FAQs
Should I spray my Christmas tree with hairspray?
We've talked about why you shouldn't spray a Christmas tree with water, but what about hairspray?
Well, according to the experts, you should steer clear of both. 'Another no-no for keeping the needles on the tree is spraying it with hairspray,' says Angela from Hayes Garden World. 'Not only could it fuse the lights, but it is extremely flammable.'
Save the spray bottle for your houseplants and focus on watering your Christmas tree from the base instead. That way, your tree should stay healthy for as long as possible.
Sophie joined the Ideal Home team as Gardens Editor in June 2024.
As Gardens Editor, Sophie's always on the lookout for the latest garden trend. She love sharing growing hacks for every space, from herbaceous borders to balconies.
