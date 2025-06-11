7 of the biggest propagation mistakes you can make – and how to avoid killing your cuttings

It's important for you to read up on the garden propagation mistakes everyone makes if you want to learn how to take lavender cuttings, hydrangea cuttings, rose cuttings, or something entirely different. Especially if you want to do the job well.

And why wouldn't you, eh? The art of propagation is one that's been long revered by gardeners, primarily because it's a fascinating and rewarding pastime – but also because it's a great way to fill your garden borders for free. No small thing, considering how eyewatering a trip to the local garden centre can be sometimes.

Still, there's more to this garden trend than you might expect. In fact, there are just as many don'ts as there are dos (perhaps more), which is why you should flit your eyes downward...

7 garden propagation mistakes to avoid

When it comes to garden propagation mistakes, there is a fair bit of emphasis on the when and how of it all.

'Propagating plants is satisfying, sustainable and cost effective, making gardening fun and cheaper in many ways, but propagating does have to be done with care and at the right times of year to ensure there is no damage to plants and for higher success rates,' says Morris Hankinson, director of Hopes Grove Nurseries.

Morris Hankinson Social Links Navigation Founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Morris Hankinson is the founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Ltd, the UK’s only specialist grower-retailer of hedging plants. He established the thriving business in 1992, shortly after graduating with a Commercial Horticulture Degree from Writtle College, Essex.

With that in mind, then, let's dive on in...

1. Don't take cuttings at the wrong time of year

One of the biggest garden propagation mistakes you can make? Not paying attention to the calendar, quite frankly.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'Timing is really important when it comes to taking cuttings. Taking cuttings too early or late, depending on the plant, when the temperature is too hot or too cold, plus low light levels, could mean unsuccessful rooting,' says Morris.

'Always check when to take cuttings from plants, but in general, spring or early summer for softwood cuttings, late summer for semi-ripe and take hardwood cuttings in late autumn to late winter.'

2. Use the right compost

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes)

Another garden propagation mistake to avoid? Whether you know how to make your own compost or buy yours ready-made, be sure to use the right kind on your cuttings.

'Garden soil or multi-purpose compost is usually too rich for young cuttings or seedlings,' advises Morris. 'Use a light, free-draining seed or cutting compost or perlite to be sure there is good aeration and drainage.'

Writing on his own gardening blog, the famous Monty Don agrees, recommending you stick to 'very gritty or sandy compost or even pure perlite' if you want to take cuttings like a pro.

Something like Levington 20L Seed & Cutting Compost, £8.99 from B&Q should do the trick nicely.

3. Don't forget the humidity

Not to get all Friends' Monica Geller about it, but 'it's the humidity!' you need to pay attention to if you want to avoid any major garden propagation mistakes.

'Without enough humidity, cuttings will likely dry out before they manage to take root,' says Morris.

'Covering cuttings with a plastic bag or propagator lid (this XL mega dome lid, £18.15 from Amazon is a great size for most pot heights) will help to maintain the right microclimate. However, there are some, such as roses, which should be propagated in autumn or winter and planted or potted outside, and which don’t need humidity.'

Monty echoes this same point, underlining that 'the plant does not need any nutrition other than oxygen and water, so whatever material you put the plant into must be loose, drain well and not dry out'.

4. Make a note of watering levels

(Image credit: Future PLC/Richard Gadsby)

It makes sense that the top garden watering mistakes should be so intertwined with the garden propagation mistakes that so many people make.

'Too much water can lead to root rot, very quickly, but too little water will cause cuttings to wilt and fail to root,' says Morris. 'Propagated plants need consistently moist, but not overwatered, compost. Water from below with a tray or gently mist to ensure the correct levels of water.'

Monty Don, meanwhile, advises you to keep cuttings 'moist with a daily spray from a hand mister to help stop the leaves drying out,' depending on the propagation technique used.

5. Don't forget to label everything

'There’s barely a gardener who hasn’t forgotten which cutting or seedling is which, because they forgot to label the plants!' says Morris, who has this pegged as one of the easiest garden propagation mistakes to avoid.

'Even if at the time of propagating it seems obvious which pot has which plant in, after a few weeks or longer, it’s so easy to forget. Pop a label in and you’ll always know which plant it is.'

A lot of labels are made from synthetic materials, but you can keep nasty microplastics out of your soil by opting instead for these Bamboo Plant Labels, £6.99 from Amazon.

6. Let there be light

(Image credit: Future PLC/Heather Young)

It doesn't matter if you have a south-facing garden or not; one of the biggest garden propagation mistakes you can make is failing to pay attention to light levels.

'Propagated plants need bright light but not direct sunlight. If they are placed somewhere too dark or, equally, too sunny, as this can cause problems with rooting and overall growth,' says Morris.

'A bright windowsill without the intensity of direct sun is ideal, and grow lights can also be really useful for this.'

(Image credit: Future/Brent Darby)

7. And be sure to harden off young plants

It's important to learn how to harden off plants and seedlings if you want to see your plant babies thrive (and, of course, if you want to avoid any garden propagation mistakes).

'Rushing young plants from inside to outside can be fatal for them. They could either struggle to adapt to the new environment, take longer to grow due to shock or, even worse, completely die off,' says Morris.

'Propagating requires patience, which is what gardening teaches us, so gradually harden them off over about 10 days. By placing them outside for a few hours a day, gradually increasing the time until they can safely stay out overnight.'

Propagation essentials

Spear & Jackson Spear & Jackson 6060bs Razorsharp Advantage Large Bypass Pruning Shear, Blue Was £13.67 Now £11.49 at Amazon Sharp, clean secateurs or pruning shears will make sure you make a clean cut. Westland Westland 20200030 Organic Rooting Powder, 100 G, White £5 at Amazon A rooting hormone will encourage root development. Miracle-Gro Miracle-Gro Premium Houseplant Potting Mix Compost - 10 Litre Bag, (new 2020 Range), Yellow £8 at Amazon Good quality seed compost or a potting mix will provide the right amount of nutrients and drainage.

FAQs

What should you not do when propagating?

When propagating, be sure to avoid using any blunt or dirty secateurs; it's the best way to prevent diseases from spreading among your new plants.

On top of that, Monty Don advises you 'always choose healthy, strong, straight growth free from any flowers or flower buds' via his gardening blog.

What are the indicators of unsuccessful propagation?

The biggest indicators of unsuccessful propagation are weak growth, stunted development, or any dead or rotting plants. Be sure, too, to keep an eye out for any signs of pest infestations or disease, as these can cause untold problems if not dealt with or disposed of properly.

And just like that, you know the important garden propagation mistakes to avoid – especially if you want all of your hard work to pay off in the form of free, thriving plants.

Good luck!