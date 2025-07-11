Garden experts reveal how to achieve Wimbledon’s luscious lawn at home – all you need is this £16 product that ‘makes water wetter’
If you’ve been wondering how Wimbledon have been keeping its grass so pristine in such hot weather, then you’ve landed in the right place as it has been revealed the Wimbledon team use a wetting agent that ‘makes water wetter’, and you can also pick up a version, such as this Premium Wetting Agent (£15.99 at Amazon) for happier, healthier lawn.
There’s no denying that scorching weather can ruin your lawn ideas, leaving you with ugly brown patches. But don’t worry, you can revive a dry lawn, and a wetting agent is something the pros use to do this.
As reported by The Guardian, Neil Stubley, Wimbledon’s head of courts and horticulture, revealed that groundskeepers use a special wetting agent that helps grass absorb moisture more easily. While I haven’t been able to track down exactly what wetting agent the team uses (I’m sure this will remain top secret), I have asked the pros to explain how to use a wetting agent at home. This is what they said.
What is a wetting agent?
Now, a wetting agent doesn’t exactly ‘make water wetter’ (as Neil stated in the press), what they do is help water soak more effectively into the soil, preventing it from running off or forming puddles.
‘Wetting agents specifically for lawns work by reducing surface tension in soil water so that water is able to penetrate and spread across the soil more efficiently, which improves how available it is to plants and can reduce water usage. They do not reduce the need for watering, but instead make it easier for water to penetrate the soil and for the soil to hold onto it,’ explains Richard Barker, commercial director of LBS Horticulture.
‘Applying a wetting agent before a heatwave can help to prepare your lawn for the lower amount of moisture that will be available. It can also help to improve the water absorption of the soil and help water to be distributed more evenly.’
For the healthiest lawn, you should use a wetting agent alongside best lawn care practices such as scarifying and aerating your lawn in the spring and autumn and keeping on top of mowing, watering and reseeding in the summer.
Should you use a wetting agent in summer?
It’s important to note that wetting agents are typically used for professional lawns, such as golf greens, which have finer grass, but this doesn’t mean you can’t use them at home. And they’re easy to use too, all you need to do is spray the formula over your lawn and let the product do the rest.
‘I do recommend using a wetting agent during hot spells, especially if your lawn is showing signs of water repellence or you notice water running off. It’s a smart way to make the most of limited water and keep your grass in better shape,’ says Luke Newnes, new build gardening specialist, gardening content creator and member of the Interior Squad at Hillarys.
‘Wetting agents can be especially useful during a hosepipe ban, as they help any water you do use, from a watering can, go much further. It’s a practical tool to help your lawn survive dry spells when watering is restricted.’
A wetting agent can give your lawn an extra boost in extreme temperatures, keeping it happy, healthy and well-hydrated.
