Should you mist plants in winter? Here's why you shouldn't skip this important care tip
Hold onto that plant mister...
We know that houseplants need less water during the colder months, but should you mist plants in winter?
It's a crucial question if you're wondering how to care for houseplants over winter so they survive the shorter, darker days. According to houseplant experts, you shouldn't be skipping this indoor plant task, but there are a few caveats.
The main reason you don't want to skip misting in winter is because when it's chilly outside, we usually crank up the central heating inside. Central heating can increase our plants' need for humidity, so misting is often crucial to creating the perfect growing conditions.
'It can be helpful to maintain humidity levels in winter, as indoor heating can really dry the air at home,' explains Jo Lambell, founder of Beards & Daisies. 'However, it’s important not to overdo it.'
Of course, this largely depends on the type of plant you own. Some houseplants go dormant in winter, for example, so double-check their seasonal requirements first.
'Check the needs of your specific plants, as some prefer drier conditions in winter, while others benefit from extra moisture,' Jo says.
Jo discovered her passion for houseplants in 2001 after transporting a 6ft Monstera home on public transport and realising there had to be a better way to get plants delivered. This sparked the idea for a business that makes plant delivery more accessible. Jo and her Plant Folk team are all about spreading the plant love, sharing expert tips with both budding and seasoned plant enthusiasts.
Why is good humidity so important for some houseplants, though?
'Lower indoor humidity can stress plants, making the leaves wilt and stunting the plant’s growth,' explains Maryam Ghani of Haute Florist. 'For flowering houseplants like orchids and anthuriums, lower humidity can result in flower loss or stop the plants blooming altogether.'
Plenty of other plants benefit from high humidity levels, too.
'Plant species like ferns, calatheas and philodendrons benefit most as they thrive in higher moisture environments,' Maryam says.
How often should you mist plants in winter?
So, should you mist plants in winter? Yes – but if you want to dodge winter houseplant problems like fungal diseases, you mustn't overdo it.
'Light misting can help, but it’s not necessary to do it every day,' explains Jo. 'Aim for two to three times a week.'
If you don't own a mister, you can up the humidity levels in other ways.
'You can also increase humidity by placing plants on a tray filled with pebbles and water or using a humidifier,' says Jo.
Whether you'll be hunting down the best humidifier on the market or opting for a classic spray bottle, maintaining a good level of humidity could be the key to seeing your plants through the winter months.
Houseplant humidity essentials
FAQs
What plants should not be misted?
Not all houseplants should be misted – in fact, misting some plants can do more harm than good.
'Misting isn’t suitable for all plants,' says Maryam from Haute Florist. 'It should be avoided with plants with fuzzy leaves such as succulents, as water on the leaves can lead to rot.'
When should I mist my plants?
If you're wondering what time of day you should be misting your houseplants, it's best to aim for the morning. That way, your plants won't be sitting in moisture overnight which can promote mould and fungal growth, especially during the colder nights.
Misting can see your plants through the dry winter days – so don't skip it!
Sophie joined the Ideal Home team as Gardens Editor in June 2024. After studying English at Royal Holloway, University of London, she began writing for Grow Your Own, which spurred on her love of gardening. She's tried growing almost every vegetable under the sun, and has a soft spot for roses and dinnerplate dahlias.
As Gardens Editor, Sophie's always on the lookout for the latest garden trend. She love sharing growing hacks for every space, from herbaceous borders to balconies.
