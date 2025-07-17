These plants need extra care during a heatwave, warn experts – this is how to rescue them

With another predicted heatwave on the way, we’re in the middle of a scorching hot summer, and there’s never been a better time to check on the plants that need extra care during a heatwave.

It’s important to figure out how to keep a garden cool in a heatwave, but some plants need a little more TLC than others when temperatures are as high as they’ve been in recent weeks. Shade-loving plants in pots will suffer more than drought-tolerant plants, for example. It's worth noting that plants in containers and hanging baskets will dry out faster, too.

Below, you’ll find a list of plants that need extra care during a heatwave, with specialised care tips from the experts to help them survive the hotter weather.

1. Ferns

There are plenty of low-maintenance ferns for shade, but during a heatwave, they’ll struggle without those cooler conditions. That’s why they’re a shining example of plants that need extra care during a heatwave.

‘Ferns will show signs of stress, as they are used to shady and woodland conditions,’ says Julian Palphramand, head of plants at British Garden Centres. ‘Look out for drooping fronds, leaf curling, or browning tips.’

So, how do we keep them cool in a heatwave? You’ll need a plant mister, like this pressure plant mister from Amazon, which is just £5.15.

‘Keep their soil consistently moist and mist their leaves to boost humidity,’ advises Julian. ‘Placing them in a shady spot or bringing them indoors, if they’re in pots, can also make a big difference.’

2. Hostas

If you're familiar with how to grow hostas, you'll know that these plants love shade, too – and that's why they struggle in a heatwave.

'Hostas prefer moist soil and partial shade, making them particularly vulnerable in a heatwave,' explains Paul Parker, CEO of bulbs and perennials specialists J. Parker’s.

'Check for browning around the edges of the leaves. Choosing a variety that is more tolerant to drought, which usually has thicker and waxier leaves, can help protect your plants against future heatwaves.'

Besides moving potted hostas to a shaded area, watering is key to keeping your hostas healthy during a heatwave.

'Watering once a day in dry spells is important, especially if your plants are in containers, as the water will drain faster,' advises Paul.

3. Roses

Roses are also prone to wilting under intense summer temperatures, so you’ll need to make sure you’re providing them with the right care this summer.

‘Roses can suffer from leaf scorch and wilting, so make sure they are watered deeply and regularly, ideally in the morning so that roots stay cool and moist throughout the day,’ explains Julian.

If you’ve been growing potted roses, it’s worth rethinking their location and watering them more regularly than roses in the ground (which you shouldn't overwater, either).

'Another way you can help the soil maintain moisture in a heatwave is to apply a slow-release rose fertiliser at the base of the plant, then adding two or three inches of mulch around the base (avoiding the stems) to lock in those all-essential nutrients and keep the roots from overheating,' adds Paul.

Something like Vitax Organic Rose Food from Amazon is a great choice.

4. Fuchsias

Fuchsias are among the best autumn-flowering shrubs because their flowering often extends beyond the summer months. That means some varieties are hardy to cooler temperatures, but not hot ones.

'These unique, pendant-shaped blooms prefer cooler, shaded conditions,' says Maryam Ghani, brand manager at Haute Florist. 'Their shallow roots can dry out quickly, which leads to leaf drooping and loss.'

Water your fuchsia plant regularly to keep it hydrated, and if it's in a pot, consider moving it to a shadier part of the garden.

5. Hydrangeas

Hydrangeas are another example of plants that hate heatwaves, and that’s mostly down to their structure.

‘Hydrangeas have large leaves and shallow roots, which make them especially prone to wilting when temperatures soar,’ explains Julian.

The debate around whether it’s better to water plants in the morning or at night is an endless one, but for hydrangeas, watering later in the day can revive a tired-looking hydrangea.

‘They often start to droop by midday but bounce back with evening watering,’ Julian says.

If you're growing hydrangeas in pots, you can relocate them like you would a potted rose plant. ‘We recommend providing them with some afternoon shade to prevent the sun from scorching their leaves if in pots,' Julian adds.

6. Anemones

Anemones might be vibrant and colourful stalwarts in the garden, but a heatwave can be too much for the blooms.

'These plants with bright open flower faces can be sensitive to temperature fluctuations,' explains Maryam. 'Heat stress over a prolonged period can cause them to wilt and struggle to absorb nutrients.'

Besides moving potted plants around, why not make a DIY shade for your plants?

'You could build a DIY cover to shade the plants from direct sun, using old bed sheets or an umbrella,' says Maryam. Just make sure any covers are securely attached to the ground or pot and pulled taut to prevent birds and other wildlife from getting themselves caught.

7. Astilbes

Astilbes don’t cope well in a heatwave either, but thankfully, some basic mulching knowledge can see them through the hotter weather.

‘Astilbes prefer cooler soil and consistent moisture, and they suffer when the heat causes soil temperatures to rise above their comfort zone,’ explains Julian. ‘A thick layer of mulch can help regulate soil temperature and reduce evaporation when watered.’

You can buy RocketGro Peat-Free Magic Mulch from £18.99 at Amazon.

Some mulch, a DIY shade, consistent watering and even repositioning your potted plants can go a long way to protecting your most vulnerable plants during a heatwave.