5 houseplants that can help cool a room – fight the heatwave naturally with these clever varieties

Houseplants are a must-have in most homes; they look good, but in summer, did you know they can even help keep a room cooler?

The cooling properties of houseplants won't compete with the best fan at cooling down a bedroom fast. However, they can make a subtle difference, which, when temperatures are reaching 30 degrees, can be all you need to make the heat more bearable.

Our understanding of how houseplants can cool a space comes from NASA's Earth Science Division. According to them, plants can sweat a bit like humans, through a natural process called 'transpiration'. They draw water up through their roots, and it exits via their leaves. This water evaporates, removing heat from the air, cooling themselves and the surrounding area.

'The cooling effect from houseplants is relatively modest in a typical home setting,' adds Luke Newnes, new build gardening specialist at Hillarys. 'You’d need a large number of plants to notice a significant temperature drop, but even a few can help make a space feel fresher and more comfortable, especially when combined with good ventilation.'

Some plants are better at this process than others; for the maximum benefits, you need plants that release the most moisture through this process. These are the plants to consider for bulking out your houseplant ideas this summer for a cooler room.

1. Areca Palm

(Image credit: Alamy)

'Known for its lush, feathery fronds, it’s excellent at releasing moisture into the air,' says Luke.

These low-maintenance house plants are great for making a statement with your living room houseplant ideas, as they can reach 8 ft tall. They grow best with bright, filtered light and prefer moist, well-draining soil.

2. Ficus Benjamina

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

'This popular tree transpires efficiently and is great for larger rooms,' says Luke.

This statement plant is happy in shaded areas as bright light will scorch its leaves. Just remember to keep it well-watered in summer.

Buy a Ficus benjamina with a narrow trunk so you can place other plants around the bottom, recommends Monique Kemperman from Plants & Flowers Foundation Holland. 'A group of plants, placed together, will then start their own ecosystem and keep the air feeling pleasant.'

3. Peace Lily

(Image credit: Getty Images/Anna Blazhuk)

'Not only does it help cool the air, but it also purifies it,' says Luke of the humble peace lily.

Growing peace lilies is quite easy, they don't like direct sunlight, and enjoy humid locations like a bathroom or a kitchen.

4. Rubber Plant

(Image credit: Getty Images/Oscar Wong)

'The more leaves a plant has, and the larger they are, the more water it will release into the air around it to cool down. All this makes Ficus elastica (rubber plant) a welcome guest on hot summer days,' explains Monique Kemperman.

However, the large leaves can become covered in dust, so make sure you take time to wipe these down regularly when caring for a rubber plant so the pores can breathe freely.

5. Boston fern

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Giles)

Luke says Boston ferns are 'famed for their humidity-boosting abilities'. They love high humidity and bright, indirect light.

They are perfect for clustering around on a plant stand, or use a plant hanger to drape a couple together from the ceiling.

One plant won't make a difference, so group a few together in strategic locations to create a humid microclimate. You also need to make sure they're well watered to maintain this natural cooling process.

Will you be adding any of these plants to your collection during the heatwave?