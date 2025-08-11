A wetting agent can revive and protect even the driest lawns – here's how it could benefit your garden

Ever heard of a wetting agent for lawns? If you’re unfamiliar with the term, it’s about time you learned about the benefits of this type of lawn treatment – and when you should use one.

If you’re looking for hot-weather lawn care tips, a wetting agent could help your lawn stay hydrated and healthy.

But what is a wetting agent for lawns? To find out how it works and when you should use it in your garden, I spoke to a few lawn experts.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes Photography)

Where to buy a wetting agent for lawns

How does a wetting agent work?

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

In short, a wetting agent helps a lawn absorb water better. In technical terms, it’s all about surface tension.

‘A wetting agent is a chemical that reduces the surface tension of water,’ says Chris McIlroy, lawn expert at The Grass People . ‘When applied to soil, it helps rain and water penetrate the turf and spread more efficiently.’

If you’ve been struggling to look after your lawn under a hosepipe ban, a wetting agent could be the key to helping your grass lock in moisture.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Adam Carter)

'Water can sometimes just run off soil, especially when the ground is dry and hard,' Chris continues. 'By disrupting the water’s surface tension, a wetting agent immediately allows it to filter down through the soil, right to the roots where it’s most needed.'

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

So, why is this useful for lawns? Well, if you’re keen to revive a dry lawn, a wetting agent could be the rescuer it needs. These are the key benefits.

Benefits of a wetting agent for lawns

1. It keeps your grass hydrated

(Image credit: Future PLC/Carl Hodgson)

A wetting agent can promote better hydration, allowing your soil to take in more water than usual. It's especially helpful if you've got a hard, dry lawn on your hands.

‘It’s best used in compacted or clay-like soil, to help improve the structure and make sure your grass is able to soak up the moisture it needs to thrive from the roots,’ says Chrissie Handley, lawn care specialist at Online Turf .

Your lawn will absorb fertiliser better

(Image credit: Future PLC/Brent Darby Photography Limited)

Water isn’t the only thing your lawn will get better at absorbing thanks to a wetting agent - fertiliser stands a better chance of working its magic, too, especially if you're using an autumn lawn fertiliser before winter.

‘Not only does the wetting agent help with water absorption, but it simultaneously improves nutrient retention from any fertiliser you may want to apply, meaning you’re keeping your grass nice and healthy and giving it an autumn boost before winter dormancy,’ explains Chrissie.

When to use a wetting agent on a lawn

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes Photography)

We're fast approaching the best time to use a wetting agent on a lawn.

'Early autumn is normally a good time to apply the wetting agent, as it’s following on from summer where your lawn has been heavily used and may have compacted as a result,' Chrissie says.

It's also worth learning how to aerate your lawn at this point, especially if it's compacted.

The weather also plays an important role. 'To get the best out of your wetting agent, apply it to your turf before watering or rainfall,' says Chris from The Grass People.

'Add it to the whole lawn or just to patches that need it. If you're just treating specific dry areas, spread it onto an area bigger than the initial patch to ensure thorough coverage.'

Will you be using a wetting agent on your lawn this autumn?