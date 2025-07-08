Portable air conditioners are selling out fast – here are the units we rate that are still in stock

As the UK prepares to swelter through another upcoming heatwave, it's no surprise that we're all on the lookout for cooling solutions for our homes.

And with another wave of muggy, sleepless nights on the horizon, the best portable air conditioners have been flying off the virtual shelves. In fact, many of our top-rated models are already fully out of stock across key retailers. All is not lost, though.

If you're quick, there are still some solid-performing units worth snapping up.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I've been tracking the product availability of our most popular models like Meaco, AEG and Russell Hobbs, and it's clear that demand has outpaced supply. However, they may well return as demand shifts. If you've got your heart set on one of these, though, it's worth signing up for stock alerts at major retailers and bookmarking our guide, too.

After checking stock across major retailers this morning, I've managed to find a handful of highly rated options that are still available, including models we've either tested ourselves or have been shortlisted based on user reviews or value for money.

Here are my picks of the air conditioners you can still buy now.

With demand showing no signs of cooling off, if you're considering a portable air conditioner, don't hang around. The next hot spell could see the remaining models above disappear just as quickly. There are, of course, lots of others on the market too, but hunting them out can be a challenge.

Just remember what to look out for: Check the BTU rating: this tells you how powerful the unit is; look for quiet modes or sleep settings, especially if you plan to use it in a bedroom; and don't forget a window kit: Most models include a window sealing kit, but make sure your window style is compatible.

And if your quest for buying the ultimate cooling gadget has been unsuccessful, we've also rounded up the best fans for staying cool this summer.