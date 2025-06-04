The one place you should never keep a peace lily – experts say it will stop the flowers from blooming
If you want an abundance of pretty flowers, you should avoid this place at all costs
Peace lilies are popular houseplants largely due to their rich, glossy leaves, pretty flowers and reputation for being easy to care for. However, if you’ve recently invested in this stunning plant, but the look has been less than desired, experts have warned you could be putting it in the wrong place.
Knowing where to place a peace lily in your home is important if you want this plant to thrive. Placement is a key part of knowing how to care for a peace lily, which is why experts are saying you should never put a peace lily on a sunny windowsill – here's why and where you should put it instead.
Where to never place a peace lily
If you want your peace lily to produce an abundance of beautiful white blooms, then its placement is key - and experts say you should avoid sunny, south-facing windowsills if you want bolder blooms.
‘Peace lilies are a bit particular about where they like to live in your home,' says Luke Newnes, gardening expert and member of the Hillarys Interior Squad at Hillarys.
'One of the biggest mistakes people make is popping them right in a sunny window or next to a radiator. That’s a big no-no! Direct sunlight will scorch their lovely leaves, turning them brown and crispy, and being near a heater or vent just dries them out—nobody wants a sad, wilted peace lily.'
‘On the flip side, don’t tuck them away in a dark corner either. While they do tolerate lower light, if it’s too gloomy, you’ll notice they stop flowering and their leaves might get a bit leggy and stretched out, searching for light.’
It can be tempting to plonk any houseplant down on a windowsill (plants love the sun, right?!) but knowing how to utilise sunlight is actually the golden rule for keeping houseplants alive, and in this case, less is always better.
Where to put a peace lily
I’m sure you’re now wondering where to put a peace lily, and the answer is an area of the home that has indirect light and consistent humidity.
‘Bright, indirect light is best for your peace lily, so near a window that doesn’t get much sunlight or on a nearby table can help it bloom,’ says Maryam Ghani from Haute Florist.
‘Bathrooms are an ideal location for peace lilies thanks to their naturally humid environments that promote healthy growth, as long as there’s a window to allow some light in. Rooms with a stable temperature help maintain steady flowering.’
As well as keeping your peace lily out of direct sunlight and in humid conditions, you also need to consider the watering schedule of your houseplant.
‘Peace lilies love humidity, so if your home is on the dry side, try misting the leaves or placing the pot on a tray of pebbles and water,' advises Luke. 'Water them regularly, but never let them sit in soggy soil—root rot is their enemy.'
'A little feed with a balanced houseplant fertiliser every couple of months during the growing season will also do wonders. And, just like us, they prefer a comfortable, steady temperature—nothing too cold or drafty.'
With the right TLC, your peace lily will be bursting with bright, white blooms. We’d love to hear how you get on in the comments!
So if your peace lily is currently on a suntrap of a windowsill, make sure you move it so you can start enjoying healthy blooms and a happy plant.
