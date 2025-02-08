Wondering where to place a snake plant? If you've just welcomed this popular houseplant home, you’re probably searching for the perfect spot.

The good news? Learning how to care for a snake plant is easy, because they're one of the most unkillable houseplants. And while they’ll thrive in most rooms in the home (they’re totally unfussy), they’ll do best in a bright spot with indirect sunlight.

That said, where you place your snake plant will determine the level of care it needs — so we checked in with houseplant experts to find out more.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

The long, spiky leaves of the snake plant make it one of the best houseplants for reducing dust in the home as well as a stylish statement piece. But if you're figuring out where to place a snake plant, you're probably wondering which room it does best in.

According to Andy Little, houseplant buyer at British Garden Centres, snake plants are ideal for any room in the house. 'They can be placed in living rooms, bedrooms (where they release oxygen at night), living rooms, and bathrooms,' he says.

Even low-light houseplants need enough light to survive, though, which is why a spot with bright but indirect sunlight is best for a snake plant.

'Placing it near a window with indirect light is ideal, which means a north- or east-facing window is often a good choice,' Andy adds.

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Giles Photography Ltd)

Why? It all comes down to the plant's origins.

'In the wild, snake plants grow in hot climates with lots of bright light,' explains Kelly Dyer, Patch's plant doctor.

Still, they'll survive in a darker spot if they have to. 'Snake plants are tolerant of a wide range of light conditions, from direct to low light,' Kelly continues.

You'll need to adjust your watering schedule to the amount of light your plant receives. If you choose a sunny spot, you'll need to water it more frequently, but you can scale it right back if you pick a shady position. You can buy watering indicators from Amazon to help you get it right, though.

'This is partly because the plant won't be photosynthesising as much in a more shady position, but also because the thick, fleshy, strap-like leaves of snake plants are adapted to store water during periods of drought,' Kelly explains. That'll save you from searching for ways to save an overwatered plant!

Kelly Dyer Social Links Navigation Patch's plant doctor Patch’s plant doctor, Kelly Dyer, is an RHS-trained horticulturist and a lover of the botanical world who has honed her skills through almost a decade of study and work. She has hands-on experience as a head gardener, glasshouse gardener and freelance garden designer. Based in the UK, Kelly was born in South Africa, where her awe of the weird and wonderful world of flora was inspired.

Where should you not place a snake plant?

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Now that we've covered where to place a snake plant, we can think about the areas you should avoid.

While snake plants are one of the only houseplants that can tolerate direct sunlight, it's safest to steer clear of any intense sunshine.

'The plant should not be in direct sunlight, as this can scorch its leaves,' warns Andy, and could cause an untimely end for this 'unkillable' houseplant.

It's also best to avoid spots that suffer cold draughts, or areas around radiators and other hotspots. In fact, these positioning mistakes are among the most common winter houseplant problems.

FAQs

Do snake plants need to be by a window?

The beauty of snake plants, besides their architectural leaves, is that they're capable of thriving in a wide range of light levels. Placing a snake plant next to a window will encourage the best growth, but try to keep it out of direct sunlight where possible.

While snake plants can tolerate a wide range of light levels, they'll thrive best in a bright spot, away from direct sunlight.