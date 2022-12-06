This en-suite bathroom makeover is proof that a small space can still be big on style

Whether you're looking for walk-in shower ideas or bathroom colour schemes, the one thing you won't want to compromise on is storage. Having a spot to keep toiletries, cleaning products and extra loo roll is key to an uncluttered bathroom – but what happens if you're faced with a small en-suite, where space is at a premium?

That's where good bathroom planning comes into play, to make sure you utilise every inch and allow dedicated areas for products. After all, it might not be the largest of rooms, but an en suite should still be stylish and luxurious, rather than a space piled high with clutter.

En-suite bathroom makeover

Faced with exactly this challenge, Scarlett London was keen to find a solution. Having renovated her home over the last few years, Scarlett turned her attention to her en-suite, a project that required some careful consideration.

'When we moved into our new-build property four years ago, it immediately became apparent that the lack of storage in our en-suite shower room was going to be an issue,' she says. 'So, we ordered a cheap freestanding cabinet with hopes of achieving a tidy space and having somewhere to store some of our toiletries. However, nothing looked quite right or fitted and there was a lot of wasted space – so we knew we’d eventually have to upgrade it.'

Before



(Image credit: @scarlettlondon / Symphony)

Although it still functioned perfectly as a bathroom, you can see that storage was non-existent before the makeover. Keen to start again from scratch, Scarlett turned to fitted furniture company Symphony (opens in new tab) for some inspiration. She'd used Symphony before in her kitchen renovation project, so knew it was a company she could trust, and went ahead and started to research what range would be on-trend, hard-wearing and stand the test of time.

After



(Image credit: @scarlettlondon / Symphony)

The new en-suite layout is a nod to Scarlett's eye for interiors, with a neutral colour palette and splashback in Zen Scallop Marble tiles by Ca Pietra (opens in new tab) for interest. After some deliberation on style, Scarlett chose the Valencia range, with Shaker-style doors in Matt Platinum – the perfect fit for her home.

As soon as the tiling was complete, the furniture was fitted, with a large semi-recessed star basin in the centre, flanked by cupboards and an enclosed WC on one end, giving three cupboards for storage.



(Image credit: @scarlettlondon / Symphony)

Opting for an entire wall of built-in units to maximise storage and make the most of the space on offer was the right choice, with lots of new cupboards and drawers to stash all those pamper products and everyday items. Plus, a long countertop in 'Gloss White' laminate runs the length of the wall, adding extra display space as well as a sleek finish to the scheme.



(Image credit: @scarlettlondon / Symphony)

On another wall, the shower features Calacatta White Matt Tile by CTD Tiles (opens in new tab), with a small alcove used as a spot for toiletries. The shower head and taps are all in chrome – 'I find chrome is more hard-wearing and practical in a bathroom as you don't have to use special cleaning products,' she says. 'It's more resistant to scratches and marks, too. I've found out the hard way how difficult brushed brass can be to keep looking beautiful.'

What do you think of Scarlett's new en-suite bathroom?