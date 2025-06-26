Switching from a normal fan to this game-changing alternative has saved me as a hay fever sufferer and hot sleeper during this heatwave

Like many other Brits, I’m very fickle. I complain when it’s cold and rainy, but when it’s finally hot and sunny, I’m still not happy. But can you really blame me? As a hot sleeper and hay fever sufferer, I ultimately spend the spring and summer months sleep deprived with scratchy eyes and a blocked nose. Well, I used to, anyway.

Ever since investing in an air purifier fan (which, you guessed it, is the perfect combination of the best fans and the best air purifiers), I’ve finally been able to enjoy the warmer months and actually get some sleep while I’m at it - and to say it’s been a game-changer would be an understatement.

Although I’ve been using an air purifier fan for a few months now, I’ve started using it religiously since learning that you should never sleep with a fan running, especially if you have hay fever like me.

Yep, despite helping to keep the bedroom cool, the air circulation process of a traditional fan can actually make hay fever symptoms worse as it spreads pollen and allergens around the room when you’re trying to sleep. And back in the day, that meant that I’d often wake up at midnight… albeit nice and cool, but also unable to breathe and with tears streaming out of my eyes.

And although I use air purifiers throughout the day in my home (in fact, I’m currently testing the Dyson Big+Quiet Air Purifier that also doubles as a fan), I didn’t know that air purifier fan combos existed until I tested the Russell Hobbs Bladeless Air Purifying Fan a little while ago. And they’re perfect for nighttime use.

(Image credit: Future/Jenny McFarlane)

Sadly, the model I use proved to be so popular with other hot sleepers and hay fever sufferers that it’s now sold out everywhere, but there are so many other options on the market. And the best thing? Now I can actually cool my bedroom and sleep in the hot conditions without wanting to scratch my eyeballs out at the same time.

Don’t just take my word for it, as there’s science backing me up too. In fact, the 2023 Dyson Global Indoor Air Quality Study found that the most polluted indoor air (which can trigger hay fever symptoms) is recorded between 6 pm and midnight, which is right when people are trying to get to sleep. Couple this with summertime temperatures, and you’re in for a rough night.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury)

But with an air purifier fan at your disposal, you can remove these indoor pollutants, help your hay fever, and cool yourself and your bedroom down at the same time, just like I do. However, those who want to pollen-proof their homes aren’t the only ones who can make the most of these air-purifier fans.

Anyone conscious of their home’s air quality or their overall health can still opt for an air purifier fan. After all, they act in the exact same way as a regular fan; they just have an added feature that will only serve as an advantage in your home. Many even come with dedicated ‘Sleep’ modes so you don’t have to worry about it keeping you up at night, too.

Plus, it saves having to buy (and store) two separate appliances. So, it's fair to say that air purifier fans are worth it in my eyes.

The best air purifier fans

So, will you be investing in an air purifier fan? I really couldn’t recommend one more!