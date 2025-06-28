3 colours paint experts swear by for a Victorian terraced house kitchen - it's the secret to a light and spacious design

When you're choosing the right colour for a Victorian-era kitchen, you'll have a few considerations to take into account. Your personal taste and intuition, of course, come first, but this type of period property also has unique proportions which will affect how wall and cabinetry colours appear.

Finding the best colours for period kitchens of all eras has the potential to completely change how a kitchen looks and feels. In a Victorian property, the kitchen was seen as the service room, so it is often situated at the back of the house and is frequently a galley-style kitchen, resulting in a narrow and dark space that needs ample light added.

Additionally, choosing colours that take inspiration from those used at the time will create a more authentic and thought-out design. I asked the experts for guidance on the kitchen colour schemes that will make a Victorian property shine, to ensure your space is as bright and characterful as possible.

1. Yellow

Butter yellow has been a big kitchen trend as of late, and the good news is that it's right at home in a Victorian kitchen.

'When I’m doing colour consultations for Victorian terrace kitchens, I’ve noticed a few consistent features – they tend to be narrower, with high ceilings, sash windows and often side return extensions with skylights to draw in more light,' explains Tash Bradley, director of interior design at Lick and author of Master the art of Colour.

'Butter yellows are also becoming a go-to for this space – they’re warm, welcoming, and work beautifully in north or east-facing kitchens. I’d recommend Yellow 07 or Yellow 08, paired with a soft, warm white like White 03 or White 05 on the walls and ceiling to reflect light and keep things airy,' Tash continues.

2. Ink blue

While light, pastel shades look incredible in a Victorian kitchen, this layout can also withstand dark statement hues.

'Together with polished wood furniture, richer, dark bolder colours became prevalent during the Victorian period including reds, burgundies and maroons alongside dark greens and dark blues with bronze or brass accents,' explains Tim Higham, founder of Higham Furniture.

Navy kitchen ideas have been popular choices for Victorian homes in the last five years, but if you're looking for a trend-led update that still makes an impact, instead opt for an inky green-blue hue.

3. Cream

If you prefer a slightly more pared-back scheme then this will be the colour choice for your Victorian space. Layouts from this period often mean the kitchen is at the back of the house, meaning you might want a light colour scheme to brighten up a space.

'With any Victorian terraced house, the light can be slightly limited, so maximising any opportunity for extra light is key. Kitchens in terraced houses are often galley-style, featuring a long and narrow layout with two parallel runs of cabinets and countertops separated by a central walkway,' explains Al Bruce, founder of Olive & Barr.

'Neutral tones with soft, soothing hues like Beauvais No.195 work well on kitchen walls, and for timeless kitchen cabinets, classic whites like Limestone No.55 remain a perennial favourite. The versatility of white allows it to adapt to various design styles and colour schemes, ensuring it remains a classic choice regardless of evolving trends,' adds Dominic Myland, CEO of Mylands.

Do any of these shades take your fancy or do you have an alternative favourite for a Victorian kitchen?