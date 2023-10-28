This dated bathroom has been transformed into the ultimate spa-style retreat

A well-thought-out space can give you a bathroom that you like to spend time in, whether as a tranquil haven in which to relax in the tub or a practical family room that sees a lot of use. Plus, with the addition of some statement pieces you can make a stand-out room as this striking bathroom makeover proves.

On moving into their new home, Lyndsey and Andy from Lancashire loved the size of the main bathroom but knew it could work better for them in terms of the bathroom layout and bathroom decor ideas.

'The room is a great size, but it felt like the space wasn’t being used well,' says Lyndsey. 'We had a small enclosed shower, a corner bath and a very large storage cupboard that we didn’t really need. The bathroom colour scheme wasn’t to our taste either.'

Spa-style bathroom makeover

The couple approached Ribble Valley Bathrooms to help them. 'We saw some of their images on Instagram and really liked what we saw,' Lyndsey recalls.

'They are local to us, so we arranged a visit to their showroom and worked with one of their team to produce a design. When we saw their initial ideas, the features and layouts met and exceeded our asks – so much so that we didn’t request a single change!'

Before

(Image credit: Ribble Valley Bathrooms)

Although functional, the old bathroom was lacking when it came to its design, colour scheme and layout and was very much in need of an update. 'We really wanted a good-sized walk-in shower and a lovely big bath,' says Lyndsey. 'We asked for light, bright tones and materials, and we requested nice lighting, storage features and underfloor heating.'

(Image credit: Ribble Valley Bathrooms)

The old corner bath, although a decent size, wasn't to the couple's taste. 'Our girls are young and really enjoy fun bath times,' says Lyndsey, 'so it had to go.'

After

(Image credit: Ribble Valley Bathrooms)

It's hard to believe this is the same room! Wood and concrete finishes combine to create a warm, textured ambience in calming neutral tones, with a stunning Orbe mirror that's lit with LEDs to create a statement centrepiece.

'The space has been completely transformed,' says Lyndsey. 'My favourite part is the large mirror, which really brings the whole bathroom design together.'

(Image credit: Ribble Valley Bathrooms)

A beautifully curvy Waters of Ashbourne spa bath sits near to the window at an angle, with a large floorstanding tap behind it, giving the family a functional space for bath time.

(Image credit: Ribble Valley Bathrooms)

In the shower, black brassware was introduced to match the taps for the vanity and bath, and provide a contrast to the neutral tones used throughout.

'The bathroom feels really elegant and timeless now,' says Lyndsey. 'It's a really stylish, functional space that is enjoyed by all the family.'