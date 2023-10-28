This dated bathroom has been transformed into the ultimate spa-style retreat
Wood, concrete and statement lighting give this bathroom spa-style credentials
A well-thought-out space can give you a bathroom that you like to spend time in, whether as a tranquil haven in which to relax in the tub or a practical family room that sees a lot of use. Plus, with the addition of some statement pieces you can make a stand-out room as this striking bathroom makeover proves.
On moving into their new home, Lyndsey and Andy from Lancashire loved the size of the main bathroom but knew it could work better for them in terms of the bathroom layout and bathroom decor ideas.
'The room is a great size, but it felt like the space wasn’t being used well,' says Lyndsey. 'We had a small enclosed shower, a corner bath and a very large storage cupboard that we didn’t really need. The bathroom colour scheme wasn’t to our taste either.'
Spa-style bathroom makeover
The couple approached Ribble Valley Bathrooms to help them. 'We saw some of their images on Instagram and really liked what we saw,' Lyndsey recalls.
'They are local to us, so we arranged a visit to their showroom and worked with one of their team to produce a design. When we saw their initial ideas, the features and layouts met and exceeded our asks – so much so that we didn’t request a single change!'
Before
Although functional, the old bathroom was lacking when it came to its design, colour scheme and layout and was very much in need of an update. 'We really wanted a good-sized walk-in shower and a lovely big bath,' says Lyndsey. 'We asked for light, bright tones and materials, and we requested nice lighting, storage features and underfloor heating.'
The old corner bath, although a decent size, wasn't to the couple's taste. 'Our girls are young and really enjoy fun bath times,' says Lyndsey, 'so it had to go.'
After
It's hard to believe this is the same room! Wood and concrete finishes combine to create a warm, textured ambience in calming neutral tones, with a stunning Orbe mirror that's lit with LEDs to create a statement centrepiece.
'The space has been completely transformed,' says Lyndsey. 'My favourite part is the large mirror, which really brings the whole bathroom design together.'
A beautifully curvy Waters of Ashbourne spa bath sits near to the window at an angle, with a large floorstanding tap behind it, giving the family a functional space for bath time.
In the shower, black brassware was introduced to match the taps for the vanity and bath, and provide a contrast to the neutral tones used throughout.
'The bathroom feels really elegant and timeless now,' says Lyndsey. 'It's a really stylish, functional space that is enjoyed by all the family.'
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Laurie Davidson is a professional stylist, writer and content creator, who lives and breathes interiors. Having worked for some of the UK’s leading interior magazines, styled homes up and down the country and produced sets for TV shows, adverts and top brands, it’s safe to say Laurie has had a pretty exciting career. Find her on Instagram at @lifeofaninteriorstylist or over at lauriedavidson.co.uk
-
'Buy less, but buy better' – Made in Chelsea's Mark-Francis on why secondhand shopping is the way forward
'Ultimately we don't need as much as we think we do'
By Holly Cockburn
-
Does Ninja have a Black Friday sale? Ninja is already hinting at some exciting news
Here’s all you need to know about your Ninja pre-sale VIP pass
By Sara Hesikova
-
Frankie Bridge's coat hook wall is perfect for making narrow spaces in your home work harder
'It offers a great visual feature but is also super practical'
By Jullia Joson