Making clever use of this tricky loft space with sloped ceiling was key when creating a family bathroom that's both fun and functional

When Simon and Clemmie swapped south London for the Kent coast, they were looking for more space for their growing family of four daughters. ‘We were lucky to find a beautiful old house in Ramsgate,’ says Simon. ‘It had been a doctor’s surgery, then a hotel. We’ve been on a mission to turn it back into a proper family home.’

One of their first challenges was the water pressure – or lack of it – upstairs. ‘We’d always planned to give the girls the top floor as their own space, with a shared bathroom, partly to contain the mess!’ says Simon. A pressurised tank sorted the water issues, but the real transformation came through clever design and help from West One Bathrooms.

‘The bathroom had always been there, but with the sloping roof it was tough to work out where to fit everything in,’ says Simon. ‘We decided to pinch a bit of space from the laundry room next door and create a walk-in shower.’ Having a hand-held shower – in addition to the overhead rainfall shower – was an essential to make cleaning the shower enclosure easy.

‘We used the sloping roof to our advantage, fitting hidden storage cupboards into the eaves to minimise clutter.’ Lily Pad porcelain tiles in Bubblegum, £76.72sq m, Ca’Pietra. Seagrass pom-pom basket, £18.99, Robert Dyas, is a close match (Image credit: West One Bathrooms/Paul Craig)

When it came to aesthetics, Clemmie took the reins: ‘We wanted it to feel like the girls’ bathroom – colourful and playful, but also to be super practical. It had to be easy to clean and low maintenance, but still full of personality.’ The West One Bathrooms design team helped the couple to embrace the quirks of the space.

‘To work around the sloped ceiling and make the bathroom more accessible for the girls, they suggested lowering the units and washbasin slightly. The basin we chose is deep with double swan-neck taps – perfect for little hands.’ A shelf running across the entire length of the room is perfect for keeping essentials close to hand, providing plenty of space for all four girls' things.

In terms of style, the couple wanted to echo the property’s heritage. ‘We’ve kept most of the original features throughout the rest of the house – cornicing, woodwork, that sort of thing – and we wanted to carry a bit of that feel to this space, too,’ explains Simon.

‘But we also recognised that the girls wouldn’t appreciate antique furniture.’ Their solution was a mix of old and new. ‘We chose a slightly modernised roll-top bath with bold black feet – it gives a nod to tradition, but still feels fresh.’

One last-minute decision ended up being a game changer. ‘I hadn’t even thought about underfloor heating, but Clemmie suggested it just before the work started,’ says Simon. ‘It’s electric and really helps dry the space quickly, which is essential with four kids splashing around!’

See more of Simon and Clemmie’s home renovations on Instagram @thehouseofhooper.