This quiet luxury bathroom is packed with clever lighting to create a glowing sanctuary

Home Notes Who lives here? Emily lives with her husband, Brian, in this three-bedroom detached house in Berkshire. The project Updating the bathroom, which hadn’t been changed in more than two decades. Total cost £15,400

After 25 years without a single update, Emily’s bathroom was overdue a transformation. ‘I told my husband I was going to paint it green to match the existing tiles, and he just looked at me and said, “Why don’t you get a whole new bathroom?” He was right — it was time,’ says Emily.

This wasn’t a shared bathroom, but one Emily used as her own. ‘That made it easier – I didn’t need to compromise on design, we’ve got quite different tastes. Instead, I could just go with what I loved.’

(Image credit: Ripples)

Armed with Pinterest boards and a clear vision for her bathroom ideas, she began building a look that felt both restful and warm. ‘I knew I wanted that marbled, off-white palette — calm, but not cold. The gold taps were non-negotiable! And I needed wood in there, because we have natural textures throughout the house. It adds warmth.’

Emily worked with Ripples in Newbury to finalise the design. ‘Leanne, the assistant manager, was amazing — if I had an idea, she’d either back it or gently suggest a better alternative. I wanted the whole room tiled at first, but she suggested painting a few walls, and it’s made the room feel cosier.’

(Image credit: Ripples)

Bathroom storage was cleverly built around existing pipework. ‘Because the house is a bungalow, the plumbing had to come down from the ceiling — so we boxed it in and turned it into ledges and alcoves. Now I’ve got loads of places to keep things and add decorative pieces.’

“I lie in the bath in the evening and read. It’s not just a bathroom now — it’s my sanctuary”

(Image credit: Ripples)

One of Emily’s favourite features is the lighting. ‘We’ve got overheads, but honestly, I’ve never turned them on. I use the ambient lights and my backlit mirror — it’s just the right balance.’

She also chose a smaller, free-standing bath for both comfort and practicality. ‘I’m not tall, and I didn’t want to slide down a huge tub. I love reading in the bath and this one fits me perfectly.’

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Coordinating the shower screen, taps and radiator gives a cohesive result (Image credit: Ripples)

The project took just over two weeks, thanks to their reliable installer, Rafal of RSInteriors Thatcham. ‘The install part was our biggest fear, after hearing lots of horror stories, but his attention to detail was fantastic,’ says Emily. The result is a bathroom that feels personal and peaceful. ‘It’s a lovely place to be.’