a Shaker kitchen with white cabinets, open shelving and a large black kitchen island with two wicker bar stools
(Image credit: Future / Caroline Mardon)
WHO LIVES HERE?

Jess Duxbury, content creator and consultant, her husband, Mat, a business owner, and their two children, Max, aged three, and Alfie, two, plus their pet rabbits, Sonic and Tiggy.

With dreams of a family home full of character (and room for two young boys and a pair of rabbits), Jess and Mat took on a tired four-bed 1930s semi near York in 2016 and transformed it with plenty of DIY and lots of clever touches.

the exterior of a double fronted 1930s house

(Image credit: Future / Caroline Mardon)

‘The house hadn’t been decorated in decades. We stripped it back to the bare bones, peeling off layers of wallpaper, and under the old carpets, we discovered the original floorboards were unfortunately damaged in places. The house needed rewiring, which we hadn’t anticipated, but this meant we could use the opportunity to create everything to meet our needs.’

‘We got the keys in spring 2016 and I was steaming off wallpaper that same day! We did most of it ourselves and decorated rooms when we could afford to – a bulk of our savings went into joining the separate bathroom and toilet, and renovating the old kitchen.'

a Shaker kitchen with white cabinets, open shelving and a black kitchen island and a brass rail for brushes, cloths and a feather duster

(Image credit: Future / Caroline Mardon)

'It was at times tough living in the dust and mess. I started sharing my hacks and DIY ideas on Instagram at @thehoppyhome and I loved finding like-minded people who also had a passion for interiors and DIY.'

'In November 2023, we knocked down the conservatory and extended across the back of the house to create a new kitchen and living space with a separate utility. We turned our old kitchen space into a dining room.’

a neutral living room with a fireplace and woodburner, overmantel mirror and fitted alcove shelving

(Image credit: Future / Caroline Mardon)

‘I’m drawn to traditional English country interior design with modern touches, mixing new and old, and I love earthy natural tones and materials. At the start of every decorating project, I make a moodboard of every detail and meticulously plan to avoid any expensive mistakes.'

'I love adding character with beams and features such as fireplaces, which we have included in nearly every room. Practicality is important, and having two active boys, I’ve gone for wipeable paints and removable furniture covers.’

a utility room with small Belfast sink, open shelving and fitted cupboards

(Image credit: Future / Caroline Mardon)

‘Honestly, our home makes us so happy, it is my peaceful happy place. It feels calm and relaxing here, even amongst the daily chaos of family life. When I walk through the front door, I still can’t believe we live here. Our boys love our home and their favourite thing to do is cycle their bikes around the kitchen island!’

We didn’t renovate this house to sell it. Every detail reflects what we love, and the life we’re building here.

Focus On… Creating a pet-proof home

Jess and Mat’s immaculate home is both stylish and practical, despite having children and rabbits. Here are our top tips for getting the balance right…

a rabbit sitting on a wicker bar stool in a kitchen

(Image credit: Future / Caroline Mardon)

Everything works beautifully and it feels calm and relaxing in here, even among the daily chaos of family life.

The kitchen

a large neutral open plan kitchen living area with Shaker kitchen cabinets and a large black kitchen island with storage

Fusion tap in brass, £1,690, Quooker.

(Image credit: Future / Caroline Mardon)

‘We invested a lot of time planning a room that looks beautiful but is also practical,’ says Jess. The island, with its durable quartz worktop, is a social hub for entertaining.

an open plan kitchen living areas with a black kitchen island and white sofa

Taino bar stools, £350 each, Oka.

(Image credit: Future / Caroline Mardon)

The central kitchen island has quickly become the heart of this home. Its quartz worktop with an ogee edge elevates the design, adding interest, and its soft colours tie in with the classic-meets-modern style. The oak beams are a new addition to add character.

The dining area

the dining area in an open plan kitchen diner with upholstered dining chairs and a large storage cabinet

Anouk bouclé dining tub chairs, £159 each, Barker & Stonehouse; Newsham dining table, £415, also Barker and Stonehouse

(Image credit: Future / Caroline Mardon)

Located where the old kitchen once was, the dining area is now part of the open-plan layout. Bespoke storage cabinets blend into the scheme and marry up the two spaces.

The snug

a living area with a large white armchair with cushions beside a set of patio doors

For a similar armchair, try the Clover Armchair in Fine Chenille Natural, £599., John Lewis

(Image credit: Future / Caroline Mardon)

This comfy armchair is a quiet spot for Jess to escape from the hustle of family life. ‘I love sitting here with a cup of tea when the kids are at pre-school, it’s my little moment of peace,’ she says.

The living room

a living area in an open plan space with a fireplace, alcove shelving and white sofa and armchairs

Vimle three-seater sofa, from £699, Ikea. The Sumiko solid elm coffee table, £506.99, La Redoute, is similar.

(Image credit: Future / Caroline Mardon)

‘This room is a grown-up space where we relax in the winter months with a book or glass of wine,’ says Jess. ‘The all-white palette and layered textures create a cocooning feel.’

a living room with fitted alcove shelving and artwork on the walls

Alcove shelving and wall panelling painted in Portland Stone Deep intelligent eggshell, £40 for 1ltr, Little Greene.

(Image credit: Future / Caroline Mardon)

Built-in shelving keeps clutter at bay, with room for books, baskets and decorative touches to elevate the space.

The utility room

a utility room with fitted cabinets and a bench area with peg rail and cushions

For a similar wreath, try the Artificial Door Wall Autumn Harvest Wreath in Brown, £15.99, B&Q.

(Image credit: Future / Caroline Mardon)

Built-in seating turns the utility into a boot room. ‘It’s brilliant for the boys to sit and take off their wellies after playing in the garden,’ she says. Beneath the bench, drawers keep hats and gloves in order and there are handy coat hooks above.

The hallway

a hallway with a stairwell and sideboard

Walls in Slaked Lime Deep intelligent eggshell, £40 for 1tr, Little Greene. The Laura Ashley Gallery Home Natural Missouri 2 Door 3 Drawer Sideboard, £1,341, at Next, is similar

(Image credit: Future / Caroline Mardon)

Jess renovated the staircase, adding the spindles and painting the banisters. ‘This was a tricky space to decorate with the angled ceiling, but the soft green-grey tone makes it cosy.’

I’m always looking for extra corners where I can squeeze in more storage and make each area work harder.

Alfie’s bedroom

a child&#039;s bedroom with a cot, blue canopy and wallpapered walls with blue painted area above the picture rail

Sandberg Gustav wallpaper in Blue, £84.80 a roll, Wallpaperdirect. Shyneer bed canopy in Blue cotton, £29.99, Amazon. Dover cotbed in White, £199, Mamas & Papas

(Image credit: Future / Caroline Mardon)

To draw attention to the high ceilings, Jess used a neutral striped wallpaper which leads the eye upwards to the picture rail and the ceiling above.

a child&#039;s bedroom with a small den filled with cushions and cuddly toys

Costway kids play tent, £48.95, Amazon.

(Image credit: Future / Caroline Mardon)

‘Our boys love having somewhere to hide, and this wooden tent gets used every single day,’ says Jess. Cosy cushions and soft textures make it a relaxing spot to play.

The main bedroom

neutral bedroom with a large headboards, wall lights and cream curtains and carpet

Carmer bed, £284.99, Wayfair.

(Image credit: Future / Caroline Mardon)

'We had a skylight installed above the bed so that lots of light pours in; at night-time we can look at the stars. After years of renovating, I wanted our bedroom to feel restful and finished,’ says Jess.

a bedroom with a tall glass-fronted cabinet filled with spare bedding and baskets

For a similar cabinet, try Durham display cabinet, £674.99, Oak Furnitureland

(Image credit: Future / Caroline Mardon)

Carefully chosen furniture and soft textures give this bedroom a calm and relaxing atmosphere, designed to help the couple unwind and recharge at the end of the day.

The bathroom

a green and white bathroom with a freestanding bath, green wall panelling and white window shutters

Walls painted in Treron estate emulsion, £57.50 for 2.5ltr, Farrow & Ball.

(Image credit: Future / Caroline Mardon)

Formerly a separate loo and bathroom, the couple knocked down the dividing wall to create a large family bathroom.

Even now, when I walk in through the front door, I still can’t believe we live here.

