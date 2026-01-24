WHO LIVES HERE? Jess Duxbury, content creator and consultant, her husband, Mat, a business owner, and their two children, Max, aged three, and Alfie, two, plus their pet rabbits, Sonic and Tiggy.

With dreams of a family home full of character (and room for two young boys and a pair of rabbits), Jess and Mat took on a tired four-bed 1930s semi near York in 2016 and transformed it with plenty of DIY and lots of clever touches.

‘When we were looking to buy our first home, we wanted an older property with lots of character and space to start a family. I loved the character of this 1930s house from the start, especially the porch archway, high ceilings, coving, picture rails and fireplaces.’

(Image credit: Future / Caroline Mardon)

‘The house hadn’t been decorated in decades. We stripped it back to the bare bones, peeling off layers of wallpaper, and under the old carpets, we discovered the original floorboards were unfortunately damaged in places. The house needed rewiring, which we hadn’t anticipated, but this meant we could use the opportunity to create everything to meet our needs.’

‘We got the keys in spring 2016 and I was steaming off wallpaper that same day! We did most of it ourselves and decorated rooms when we could afford to – a bulk of our savings went into joining the separate bathroom and toilet, and renovating the old kitchen.'

(Image credit: Future / Caroline Mardon)

'It was at times tough living in the dust and mess. I started sharing my hacks and DIY ideas on Instagram at @thehoppyhome and I loved finding like-minded people who also had a passion for interiors and DIY.'

'In November 2023, we knocked down the conservatory and extended across the back of the house to create a new kitchen and living space with a separate utility. We turned our old kitchen space into a dining room.’

(Image credit: Future / Caroline Mardon)

‘I’m drawn to traditional English country interior design with modern touches, mixing new and old, and I love earthy natural tones and materials. At the start of every decorating project, I make a moodboard of every detail and meticulously plan to avoid any expensive mistakes.'

'I love adding character with beams and features such as fireplaces, which we have included in nearly every room. Practicality is important, and having two active boys, I’ve gone for wipeable paints and removable furniture covers.’

(Image credit: Future / Caroline Mardon)

‘Honestly, our home makes us so happy, it is my peaceful happy place. It feels calm and relaxing here, even amongst the daily chaos of family life. When I walk through the front door, I still can’t believe we live here. Our boys love our home and their favourite thing to do is cycle their bikes around the kitchen island!’

We didn’t renovate this house to sell it. Every detail reflects what we love, and the life we’re building here.

Focus On… Creating a pet-proof home

Jess and Mat’s immaculate home is both stylish and practical, despite having children and rabbits. Here are our top tips for getting the balance right…

(Image credit: Future / Caroline Mardon)

Everything works beautifully and it feels calm and relaxing in here, even among the daily chaos of family life.

The kitchen

‘We invested a lot of time planning a room that looks beautiful but is also practical,’ says Jess. The island, with its durable quartz worktop, is a social hub for entertaining.

The central kitchen island has quickly become the heart of this home. Its quartz worktop with an ogee edge elevates the design, adding interest, and its soft colours tie in with the classic-meets-modern style. The oak beams are a new addition to add character.

The dining area

Located where the old kitchen once was, the dining area is now part of the open-plan layout. Bespoke storage cabinets blend into the scheme and marry up the two spaces.

The snug

For a similar armchair, try the Clover Armchair in Fine Chenille Natural, £599., John Lewis (Image credit: Future / Caroline Mardon)

This comfy armchair is a quiet spot for Jess to escape from the hustle of family life. ‘I love sitting here with a cup of tea when the kids are at pre-school, it’s my little moment of peace,’ she says.

The living room

‘This room is a grown-up space where we relax in the winter months with a book or glass of wine,’ says Jess. ‘The all-white palette and layered textures create a cocooning feel.’

Alcove shelving and wall panelling painted in Portland Stone Deep intelligent eggshell, £40 for 1ltr, Little Greene. (Image credit: Future / Caroline Mardon)

Built-in shelving keeps clutter at bay, with room for books, baskets and decorative touches to elevate the space.

The utility room

For a similar wreath, try the Artificial Door Wall Autumn Harvest Wreath in Brown, £15.99, B&Q. (Image credit: Future / Caroline Mardon)

Built-in seating turns the utility into a boot room. ‘It’s brilliant for the boys to sit and take off their wellies after playing in the garden,’ she says. Beneath the bench, drawers keep hats and gloves in order and there are handy coat hooks above.

The hallway

Jess renovated the staircase, adding the spindles and painting the banisters. ‘This was a tricky space to decorate with the angled ceiling, but the soft green-grey tone makes it cosy.’

I’m always looking for extra corners where I can squeeze in more storage and make each area work harder.

Alfie’s bedroom

To draw attention to the high ceilings, Jess used a neutral striped wallpaper which leads the eye upwards to the picture rail and the ceiling above.

‘Our boys love having somewhere to hide, and this wooden tent gets used every single day,’ says Jess. Cosy cushions and soft textures make it a relaxing spot to play.

The main bedroom

'We had a skylight installed above the bed so that lots of light pours in; at night-time we can look at the stars. After years of renovating, I wanted our bedroom to feel restful and finished,’ says Jess.

For a similar cabinet, try Durham display cabinet, £674.99, Oak Furnitureland (Image credit: Future / Caroline Mardon)

Carefully chosen furniture and soft textures give this bedroom a calm and relaxing atmosphere, designed to help the couple unwind and recharge at the end of the day.

The bathroom

Walls painted in Treron estate emulsion, £57.50 for 2.5ltr, Farrow & Ball. (Image credit: Future / Caroline Mardon)

Formerly a separate loo and bathroom, the couple knocked down the dividing wall to create a large family bathroom.