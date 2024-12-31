This luxurious en suite is packed with charming rustic details including a bathtub that took 6 people to lift

Jules Morris lives in a detached Georgian house in Oxfordshire, with husband Ben and three children. They recently embarked on an ambitious renovation project which involved reconfiguring and updating the main bedroom en-suite bathroom. The project cost £18,000 in total.

Ever keen to see a new bathroom renovation, we were eager to take a closer look at the space and find out about the transformation.

(Image credit: Ripples Bathroom)

After making the move from London to a village just outside Oxford, Jules and Ben found this recently decorated Georgian house. They ended up living in it for several years before starting to update rooms to their taste. ‘When we moved in, there was only a shower in our en suite so the key thing I wanted from our revamp was a bath,’ says Jules.

‘As the room is on the back corner of the house, it has windows on two sides – although that’s lovely, it means there isn’t much wall space. To ensure we still had a separate shower as well as the bath, we used part of our walk-in wardrobe. It was the best solution to create more room and have a large walk-in shower tucked just out of sight. As it’s quite long there was no need for glass or a door.’

A neighbour recommended Ripples Bathroom to the couple. ‘They provided lots of help and advice throughout,’ remembers Jules, ‘including layout ideas and plenty of options for the bespoke vanity unit.’

(Image credit: Ripples Bathroom)

When it came to decor, Jules wanted the bathroom to be in keeping with their period property: ‘I love a modern classic look, and wanted the space to feel timeless, with clean lines and natural materials.’

But it wasn’t just their house that inspired the couple. ‘Years ago we went on holiday to Tuscany and stayed in a beautiful villa with terracotta floors. We came back and said to ourselves that when we redo the bathroom we should incorporate that into the bathroom flooring design. The herringbone reflects the wooden flooring we have downstairs, and was another way to add pattern to the room’.

The bath was a key requirement, and important to get right. ‘We’re both tall, so the bath needed to be long,’ explains Jules. ‘We opted for a cast-iron one so that it retains heat well. But we underestimated how heavy it is. Floor joists had to be strengthened before it could go in, and it took six big guys to carry it upstairs!’

(Image credit: Ripples Bathroom)

It was installed on an angle to make the most of the space. Jules said she didn't want a bath on feet, but rather one that went all the way to the floor, as she prefers the simpler, clean look.

'The plumbing is hidden away in the corner behind the wall, which also provides a surface for a candle or drink next to the bath,' she explains.

'The terracotta floor gives the space some warmth – it’s natural, tactile and earthy. And apart from having to seal it, it's very practical, because it's hard-wearing and works well with our underfloor heating.'

(Image credit: Ripples Bathroom)

'The vanity cupboard provides lots of really good bathroom storage for everything. We didn’t have space for a double sink but this wide version feels luxurious.’

The half-tiled wall ties the room together and provides a practical splashback to the basin backdrop.

(Image credit: Ripples Bathroom)

The zellige shower tiles add interest with their glossy finish and subtle variations in colour tone.

‘The niche provides a place for bottles,' Jules says. 'We couldn’t have a wetroom-style shower as the floor is terracotta. But the shower tray is at floor level, which gives the same effect.’

(Image credit: Ripples Bathrooms)

‘It used to both look and feel cold in here, with marble wall and floor tiles,’ says Jules. ‘It wasn’t a room you wanted to linger in. Now it’s lovely and warm with a heated towel rail, underfloor heating and a cast-iron radiator under the window. I wouldn’t change a thing if we did it again - we’re delighted with it.’