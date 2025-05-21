This historic Cotswold house hides a contemporary look inside

The home got a smart upgrade, indoors and out

exterior of large cotswold stone house with garden room and large green lawn
(Image credit: Future PLC/Douglas Gibb)
This five-bedroom, four-bathroom Cotswold stone house is set in a former orchard, and both house and garden have been thoughtfully updated by owners Julie and Neil Daniells.

‘I wanted to achieve a contemporary feel in a period setting, using a palette of natural colours and materials,’ Julie says. ‘I didn’t want to use anything too precious or fussy as I wanted guests and family to feel comfortable and welcome, just as we do.’

Here's how they created their dream home that we're touring today...

Exterior

exterior of house showing garden room with roof lights and patio doors

(Image credit: Future PLC/Douglas Gibb)

Julie has transformed the exterior by painting the uPVC windows, using Tikkurila, a specialist paint mixed to a dark taupe colour. Inside, the windows have been painted a charcoal shade, adding character to the building inside and out.

The new slate-look tiles on the garden room, which was originally a conservatory, contrast interestingly with the clay terracotta tiles on the main roof.

Garden

outdoor living room with sofa and chairs with coffee table

(Image credit: Future PLC/Douglas Gibb)

Set where apple and pear trees would once have grown, it’s no surprise this beautiful Cotswold stone house has an intimate connection with the garden that surrounds it.

While the owners had overseen the transformation of the interiors, they decided to call on award-winning local garden designer, Lucy Bravington, to design it for them.

‘I live out there in summer. The garden is just as important to me as the interior,' says Julie.

Garden room

garden room with grey rattan sofa, blue sofa, wicker pendant shade and large pot

(Image credit: Future PLC/Douglas Gibb)

The first change the couple made was to replace the glass roof in the conservatory, feeling the glass would make the space far too hot in summer and cold in winter.

‘We found a local supplier who recommended extremely light, slate-look roof tiles, which could be added to the existing structure without any additional complex building or engineering work. Combined with a layer of insulation, the room is now comfortable all year round,’ Julie says.

They also installed two generous roof lights fitted with non-reflective glass, which drench the room in sunlight and ensure the adjoining sitting room isn’t too dark.

Finally, they installed a couple of radiators to ensure the updated garden room is still cosy in the winter months. Fairy lights around the window ledge add sparkle in the evenings.

Kitchen

kitchen with dark grey painted cabinets, white bulter sink and stone floor

(Image credit: Future PLC/Douglas Gibb)

The kitchen was in good condition when the house was bought. The ceramic tiles just needed cleaning and sealing and they are good as new.

The hardwood cabinetry was taupe, but Julie painted it the same shade as the windows – Charcoal by Neptune – for a more dramatic look.

Dining area

wooden dining table with leather dining chairs and large white pendant lights above

(Image credit: Future PLC/Douglas Gibb)

The airy dining area is open to both the kitchen and the garden room. The pale wooden table and leather chairs are perfect partners, highlighted by giant white pendant lights that add a modern feel.

Hallway

stairway with wooden bannister, pale runner carpet, cream bead chandelier and large wall clock

(Image credit: Future PLC/Douglas Gibb)

It was the generous scale of the hall and landing that drew Julie to the house in the first place.

The original staircase varnish had turned orange by the time they moved in, but it was sandblasted away and the stairs given a chalky wash to keep this area pleasingly pale.

Sitting room

open plan living room with wooden coffee table and grey corner sofa and grey walls

(Image credit: Future PLC/Douglas Gibb)

The space is the heart of the house, with its large inglenook fireplace. Unlike the paler tones used elsewhere , Julie chose to paint the walls in Downpipe by Farrow & Ballto create a rich, cosy feel. The light ceiling and floor stop the dark colour appearing overwhelming.

Main bedroom

bedroom with taupe painted panelling behidn bed and angled wall lights

(Image credit: Future PLC/Douglas Gibb)

Panelling behind the bed – painted in Charleston Gray by Farrow & Ball – adds texture to this space, while the large brass light adds subtle shine and luxury.

A soft sheepskin rug and tactile Welsh wool throw from Melin Tregwynt add layers of comfort to this simply decorated room.

Guest bedroom

bedroom with blue painted panel wall behind bed and white four poster bed

(Image credit: Future PLC/Douglas Gibb)

This guest bedroom has a coastal palette. The wall panelling is from The English Panelling Company and lends an air of seaside charm. The four-poster bed is from Neptune.

Bathroom

bathroom with grey patten floor tiles and grey freestanding bath with wooden dresser used as vanity with basin

(Image credit: Future PLC/Douglas Gibb)

Julie upcycled a chest to create the pretty vanity unit. The floor tiles from Fired Earth provide a welcome dash of pattern.

