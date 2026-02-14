Your birth month has a perennial plant – this is the meaning behind yours, and the best varieties to add to your garden

Birth flowers have long been used to mark milestones, from birthday bouquets to meaningful garden gifts. But instead of short-lived cut flowers, choosing a birth month perennial is a more lasting way to celebrate – one that returns year after year with very little fuss.

Now, everyone knows that the best perennials are the backbone of any good garden. Especially as, once established, they come back reliably each season, often growing stronger and more generous with time.

This 'comeback kid' status doesn't just makes them budget-friendly garden ideas; it also makes them especially fitting symbols for birthdays, new beginnings and personal milestones.

To help you find your perennial soulmate, we’ve matched every month of the year with a perennial that not only flowers at the right moment, but also carries a traditional meaning.

So, whether you need to fill up your flower beds, garden borders, or even containers, here's what to sow.

January: Hellebore

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Often flowering through frost and snow, hellebores symbolise resilience and strength.

'As one of the few plants to flower in the depths of winter, hellebores are a real symbol of strength and endurance,' says Morris Hankinson, director of Hopes Grove Nurseries. 'They’re perfect for January birthdays, bringing colour and life to the garden when little else is happening.'

Morris Hankinson Social Links Navigation Founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Morris Hankinson is the founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Ltd, the UK’s only specialist grower-retailer of hedging plants. He established the thriving business in 1992, shortly after graduating with a Commercial Horticulture Degree from Writtle College, Essex.

A perfect perennial for winter-born gardeners, they thrive when little else dares to bloom. Tucked into shady borders or pots near the house, they bring welcome colour to the depths of winter.

Treat yourself to a striking Anna's Red hellebore from Crocus now.

February: Violet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Low-growing and delicately scented, violets represent faithfulness and humility – lovely early signs that spring is on its way. No wonder, then, that they're the birth month perennial for February.

Morris Hankinson explains that 'violets may be small, but they’re incredibly reliable plants'.

'Their scent and early flowers make them a beautiful symbol of loyalty and quiet strength for February birthdays,' he adds of these small but quietly determined plants.

You can buy the Pollinator's Violet Mini-Border Collection from Crocus for £55.

March: Daffodil

(Image credit: Future PLC/Leigh Clapp Photography)

The ultimate spring flower, daffodils (aka March's birth month perennial) stand for renewal and hope.

'Daffodils are all about optimism,' says Morris. 'Once you plant them, they come back year after year, which makes them a fitting symbol of renewal and long-lasting joy.'

Once planted, they return reliably for decades and look just as good in a vase as they do in the garden. Few plants capture the optimism of early spring quite so well; we personally love the pale pastel beauty of the Narcissus 'Minnow' from Crocus.

April: Primrose

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Primroses thrive in cool spring soils and symbolise youth and new beginnings. All hail, then, April's birth month perennial!

'Primroses are often one of the first plants gardeners fall in love with,' says Morris. 'They’re cheerful, unfussy and brilliant for bringing life back to the garden after winter.'

Their soft colours light up borders and containers after winter, particularly in lightly shaded spots where other plants may struggle.

In the mood for hardy colour? The Wallflower 'sugar Rush Primrose' F1 from Crocus promises a fragrant and vibrant display of pale yellow blooms.

May: Lily of the valley

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With its nodding white bells and sweet fragrance, this woodland perennial represents happiness and gentleness.

'Lily of the valley is a wonderfully nostalgic plant. Its delicate flowers and scent make it perfect for marking a May birthday,' promises Morris.

It spreads slowly over time, making it ideal for naturalistic gardens and shady corners beneath trees. What more reason do you need to bag yourself a lily of the valley from Crocus, eh?

June: Peony

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Full of much-loved blooms, peonies are often passed down through generations as a symbol of love, prosperity and abundance.

'Peonies are true heirloom plants,' says Morris. 'They can live for decades and often get better with age, which is why they’re so closely associated with lasting love and abundance.'

Given the right spot, they can live for decades, producing bigger and better flowers each year. We love the Paeonia lactiflora 'Alexander Fleming' from Crocus in particular.

July: Delphinium

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With tall, colourful spires, delphiniums bring drama to the summer border and represent openness and joy.

'Delphiniums are real showstoppers,' says Morris. 'Their height and colour instantly lift a border and bring a sense of celebration to the garden.'

Best grown in sunny, sheltered positions, they add height and a classic cottage-garden feel. Try Crocus's Delphinium 'Black Knight Group' for truly stately spires of blooms.

August: Rudbeckia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bold, sun-loving and full of energy, rudbeckia is a perfect birth month perennial for August.

As Morris explains, 'rudbeckia really thrives in the heat of summer. It’s tough, vibrant and full of life, which makes it a great match for August birthdays.'

Flowering at the height of summer, it captures the warmth and confidence of the season while also being brilliant for pollinators. Grab yourself some Rudbeckia fulgida 'Little Goldstar' (PBR) from Crocus, then, and get ready for some golden hazy summer days ahead.

September: Aster

(Image credit: Future PLC)

As summer fades, asters (better known as the birth month perennial for September) step in with starry blooms that support late-season pollinators.

'Asters are invaluable later in the year. They keep colour going in the garden and provide food for pollinators when it’s most needed,' explains Morris.

Symbolising patience and wisdom, they extend colour well into autumn when many borders are beginning to wind down. Try the Aster amellus 'King George' from Crocus for an extra-long blooming period.

October: Cosmos atrosanguineus

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Perennial cosmos are light, airy and long flowering, representing harmony and balance.

'Cosmos atrosanguineus is a brilliant choice for extending the season,' says Morris. 'It keeps flowering long after many plants have finished, bringing balance and softness to autumn borders.'

This birth month perennial's rich, dark blooms continue well into autumn, making it a valuable plant for extending the garden’s seasonal interest.

These velvety Cosmos Atrosanguineus from Crocus apparently smell exactly like the best Belgian chocolates.

November: Chrysanthemum

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A classic late-season perennial, chrysanthemums symbolise loyalty and longevity.

'Chrysanthemums really come into their own in autumn. They’re dependable, long-flowering and bring colour when the garden needs it most,' promises Morris, adding that these are traits they share with November babies everywhere.

When much of the garden is slowing down, they provide vital colour and structure in borders and pots alike. Try something like the Chrysanthemum 'Dr Tom Parr' from Crocus for a truly special nod to mums everywhere!

December: Christmas rose (Helleborus niger)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Blooming in the darkest days of the year, the Christmas rose embodies hope and quiet beauty. No wonder, then, that it's the birth month perennial for festive babies.

'Helleborus niger is a wonderful plant for December birthdays. Flowering in midwinter, it’s a reminder that even at the darkest time of year, there’s still beauty in the garden,' says Morris.

We love that its pristine white flowers make it a meaningful plant for December birthdays and a winter garden staple.

For double white, bowl-shaped flowers, try the Helleborus Niger Harvington Hybrids Double-Flowered from Crocus.

FAQs

Is there a birth flower for every month? While there is a traditional birth flower for each month, it’s worth saying straight away that it’s a bit of a mix of history, culture, and gardening lore rather than a rigid rule. 'The idea of birth flowers comes from old European and Victorian traditions, where people assigned flowers to each month much like gemstones,' says Christopher O'Donoghue, director of Gardens Revived. 'Each flower was chosen for its seasonal appearance and the qualities people historically associated with it, so it’s a lovely way to connect someone’s birthday with something that grows in your garden.' Of course, not everyone follows the list strictly, and different sources sometimes suggest alternative blooms (there's even an array of birth month houseplants to choose from now!) – but the principle is the same: every month has at least one perennial or annual that’s considered “its flower,” and each one carries a little symbolism and story.

Choosing a birth month perennial is a thoughtful way to mark a birthday – whether you’re planting for yourself or giving a living gift that grows with time. With the right care, these plants will return year after year, carrying their symbolism long after the candles have been blown out.

What could be a better gift than that, eh?