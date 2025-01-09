Are you using the right amount of detergent in your washing machine? The tell-tale signs you’re using too much or too little
You could be doing your laundry routine all wrong
Laundry loads have increased by a third as Brits have swapped from 4-5 kg to 6+ kg washing machines, according to new research - but does this mean you're using enough laundry detergent for your load?
There’s no point investing in one of the best washing machines if you’re not using it correctly. Using too much or too little detergent can cause problems for your laundry routine, so it’s really important to get the balance right.
There are a wide variety of reasons that affect how much detergent to use per load washing from how dirty your clothes are to how hard your water is - and with new research by Fairy Non Bio and Ariel highlighting we're now opting for bigger loads and bigger machines, it's important to ensure we're getting the balance right.
These are the tell-tell signs you're using the incorrect amount of laundry detergent.
How much laundry detergent to use per load
First of all, a good rule of thumb is to always check the label on your detergent packaging to see how much they recommend using. Some will even tell you how much is needed per size of the load - for example, small, medium or large.
‘For standard loads, medium size for front-load and top-load washers, about one to two tablespoons of liquid detergent or one pod (if using pods). Large or heavily soiled loads may require more detergent. For small loads, use less detergent to avoid overloading,’ says Polya Petrova, an appliance and cleaning professional at Fantastic Services.
Signs your using the wrong amount of washing detergent
The best way to tell if you're using too much or too little is to keep an eye on the drum of your washing machine. ‘While it’s okay to see some suds, if you see excessive bubbles, you may be using too much detergent,' explains Polya Petrova. 'If you don’t see any suds, it could indicate too little detergent.
'If your clothes feel slimy or have detergent residue left after washing, you might be using too much detergent. If your clothes still seem dirty or have an odour after washing, it could indicate you're not using enough detergent.’
If your washing comes out clean and odour-free with no residue, it means you are using enough detergent.
What happens when you use the wrong amount
Using the wrong amount of detergent for your washing machine can cause several problems for your laundry routine.
‘Many people guesstimate when adding laundry detergent to their machine, but this can lead to problems down the road. Most modern washing machines are designed to use less detergent than you might expect,’ says Vivien Fodor, Laundry Category Lead at Hotpoint.
‘It's easy to think that adding more detergent will lead to cleaner clothes, but using too much can have the opposite result. Excess detergent can leave residue on your clothes, making them feel greasy. Additionally, detergent can clog your machine's pipes and reduce the efficiency of your wash cycle. Over time, these clogs can cause leaks and blockages, leading to costly repairs or even a total breakdown of your machine.’
Meanwhile, if you don’t use enough detergent, your clothes risk coming out of the machine dirty.
‘Insufficient detergent can lead to clothes not getting fully clean, as there won’t be enough detergent to break down dirt and stains. In some cases, dirt may get redeposited on the clothes, leaving them looking dull or dirty. Additionally, residue might build up inside the washing machine itself. Without enough detergent, bacteria and mould can grow in the washer, leading to musty or sour smells,’ says Polya.
Ariel's The Big One has been designed to be equivalent to 2 Ariel 3in1 PODS and have been designed specifically for larger machines.
With one pod equivalent to two, Fairy Non Bio PODs® The Big One also helps protect fabrics and colours, extending the life of clothing.
So, next time you do a load of washing first check your detegent packaging to ensure you're using the correct ammount.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
