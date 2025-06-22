The onset of summer and warmer weather can mean the unfortunate rise of carpet moth infestations, but pest experts have revealed how to get rid of carpet moths and prevent them, too.

Knowing how to get rid of moths is vital if you want to keep your carpet unscathed. Even spotting one or two could be a sign of infestation, which means you need to act fast.

The signs you have carpet moths

It's important to point out that carpet moths and clothes moths are the same thing; the confusion in naming is down to where the infestation is found.

Carpet moths typically range in shades of brown and yellow, and the biggest sign of an infestation is finding threadbare patches and holes in the carpet. Tiny black dots in your carpet can be moth droppings, and if you find small, white casings (that look like rice) on the carpet, these are larval casings.

Carpet moth infestations spread quickly, and if you want to avoid paying for pest control and fumigation, you need to act quickly and efficiently.

But don’t worry, because pest experts have revealed five easy ways to get rid of carpet moths, so your carpets remain hole-free.

1. Use scent deterrents

Like most household pests, there are plenty of scents moths hate , in particular, lavender and rosemary. Creating a spray of lavender oil (£4.99 at Amazon) and rosemary oil (£7.98 at Amazon) or even putting lavender sachets (£8.99 at Amazon) around your home can prevent an infestation in the first place.

‘The terpene compounds in lavender act as a natural insecticide, with the same properties present in rosemary. While these oils may deter adult moths, they do not affect eggs or larvae. Applying this to points of entry like windows as well as pantries can help keep moths from entering your home, but will not eliminate a present infestation,’ explains Dr. Jonathan Kirby, Pest Control Expert at NOPE!

2. Vacuum thoroughly

If you've noticed moths making a home for themselves at home on your carpets then you need to vacuum as soon and as thoroughly as you can.

If you’ve noticed moths making a home for themselves at home on your carpets then you need to vacuum as soon and as thoroughly as you can.

‘As one vacuums, it is crucial to use a vacuum with strong suction and, if possible, a HEPA filter. Carpets, rugs, under furniture, behind skirting boards, and in closets are much-loved spots where eggs are laid by moths and larvae eat. While vacuuming, discard the vacuum bag at once or remove the canister outside to empty it so any remaining larvae will not come back into your home,’ says Tony King, pest control expert and owner of The Pied Piper .

3. Use moth traps

‘Another effective tool is the pheromone trap. The traps contain synthetic imitations of the female moth's sex pheromones, which appeal to the males and trap them on adhesive surfaces. The likes of ‘Moth Trap’ from Catchmaster (£14.12 at Amazon) or Trécé can be easily found throughout the UK and are excellent for monitoring infestation levels and reducing the breeding population,’ says Tony.

It’s important to note that these traps target adult carpet moths, so they will not affect the eggs or larvae. So, you’ll need to use these traps alongside thorough cleaning and decluttering.

4. Use a chemical spray

If you’re dealing with a bad infestation, then you may need to use a chemical spray or moth killer ( such as this carpet moth killer from Amazon ). When using chemicals, it’s important to apply the product away from children and animals.

'Apply NOPE! CP Clothes Moth Killer Spray (13.99 at Amazon) directly onto cupboards, wardrobes, drawers and empty interiors for instant elimination,’ recommends Dr. Jonathan.

‘It also offers long-lasting protection by creating a long-lasting barrier on undisturbed surfaces.'

5. Freeze or boil affected fabrics

If you don’t want to resort to harsh chemicals, Tony recommends boiling or freezing affected items. This can include curtains and rugs, which can be affected by a carpet moth infestation.

‘Hot water (above 50°C) washing of soiled fabrics can kill eggs and larvae. Freezing the items that were not washable at -18°C for at least 72 hours is an excellent alternative. The treatment is particularly effective in the case of delicate clothes or soft furnishings,’ he says.

What you need

Acana Acana Monitoring Moth Trap £7.99 at Amazon The trap uses pheramones and no harsh chemical to entice moths making it suitable for a family home. Acana Acana Moth Killer & Freshener, £8.99 at Amazon Lavender scented, this spray works in just 15 minutes killing moths and stopping infestations. EcoKiwi EcoKiwi Moth Balls 40 Pack £14.99 at Amazon Moths hate the scent of cedar, so you can use them around your home to prevent moths coming in in the first place.

With these five handy methods under your belt, you have all the means to get rid of carpet moths. However, if you find the problem persists, it is worth speaking to a pest control specialist who can perform a professional extermination.