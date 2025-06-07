How many sets of bedding should you have? This is the exact number of sheets, pillowcases, and duvet covers you need, according to experts

Wondering how many sets of bedding you should have? Whether you're pondering this question because you're concerned you have too much or too little, as an expert sleep-product tester, I'm here to share all.

I know only too well how bedding can mount up in a house. As a product tester, my guilty bedding secret is that my house has at times been far worse than most for hoarding bedding – I've been in a situation where my spare room has housed around 30 duvets and the same amount of pillows at one point!

You'll be pleased to hear I’ve now dramatically reduced my bedding supplies, and alongside some fellow bedding and home-organisation experts, I’m going to talk you through how many sets of bedding are ideal.

So, whether you're looking to downsize your bedding, or you've been left duvet cover-less on wash day and are pondering where to buy bedding to upsize your collection, this is everything you need to know.

How many sheets does the average person have?

First up, how many sheets should you have for each bed in the house? Kate Edmonson, professional organiser and owner of Home Edited, has seen the inside of more people’s linen closets than most of us. ‘Most people tend to have between 3 to 4 sets of sheets per bed,’ says Kate. ‘This allows for regular rotation, unexpected spills, guests, or laundry delays.’

Jessica Hanley, founder and CEO of bedding brand Piglet in Bed, agrees, saying people tend to have ‘one on the bed, one in the wash, and one spare just in case. It’s a nice little rotation that means you’re never caught short on laundry day.’

‘That said, two sets per bed are often more than enough, one on the bed and one in the wash,’ advises Kate from Home Edited. ‘If your linen cupboard is overflowing, it might be time for a gentle bedding detox. Keep what you use and love, and let go of the rest.’

Dunelm Pure Cotton Fitted Sheet £4.40 at Dunelm If you like your bedding cool and crisp, this budget-friendly Dunelm fitted sheet is made from pure cotton and is incredible value. It's also machine washable and comes in more than 40 different colourways, too. M&S Collection Cotton Rich Deep Fitted Sheet £10 at Marks and Spencer UK This M&S Collection Cotton Rich Deep Fitted Sheet comes in a range of sizes, including deep fit and extra-deep fit. This is ideal if you have a thick mattress or a mattress topper on your bed. John Lewis Soft & Silky Egyptian Cotton Sateen Fitted Sheet £45 at John Lewis For those looking for something on the premium end of the spectrum, John Lewis’ Soft & Silky Egyptian deep fitted sheets have a 400 thread count. These sheets are going to give your bed a 5-star hotel feel.

How many duvet covers do you need?

Next up, how many duvet covers do you need? ‘As duvet covers need to be washed regularly and take time to dry, I would recommend having at least two per bed,’ says homeware design lead at Marks & Spencer, Claire Roberts. ‘That way, you have a clean set to put on while the other set is in the wash.’

‘I’d suggest investing in two durable duvet covers is necessary for everyday life,' agrees Jessica from Piglet in Bed. That means you can do 'one on, one off. But if you like to switch things up with the seasons or enjoy a little interiors refresh now and then, having a third or fourth set in different colours or fabrics – like a playful gingham for summer, or cosy brushed cotton in the chillier months – can be lovely.’

However, remember that duvet covers can take up a lot of valuable room – especially if you don't have much storage. ‘There's usually no need for more than three unless you genuinely enjoy switching up your bedroom look frequently,' advises Kate from Home Edited. 'Too many extras can take up valuable storage space unnecessarily.’

(Image credit: DUSK)

How many duvets should you have?

I'll admit it: duvets are my secret shame. I have found myself hoarding them – I have tested so many duvets, and they each have different features that make me feel like I need to keep them all. Wool is fantastic for summer months and allergies, while feather duvets are great for that hotel-bed feeling. But I have now rationalised my duvet menu: all my beds have all-seasons duvets on them – allowing for flexibility with the weather without faff.

‘One duvet for summer and one for winter usually does the trick,' says Kate from Home Edited. 'If your home is well insulated and temperatures don’t fluctuate much, a good quality all-seasons duvet may be all you need.’

‘At M&S, our duvets range from 1 tog to 18 tog,’ says Claire Roberts. ‘One tog is perfect for summer months when the weather is at its hottest, 18 tog duvets are designed for the chilliest winter nights in cold homes. If you don’t have tons of space for storing spare duvets, I’d opt for a 13.5 tog all seasons duvet. These separate into a 9 tog and a much lighter 4.5 tog duvet. This gives you three warmth options and should keep you comfortable throughout the seasons in the UK.’

M&S Collection Duck Feather & Down 13.5 Tog All Season Duvet £75 at Marks and Spencer UK If you want a feather and down duvet – which is often thought of as the gold standard of duvet fillings – this all-seasons M&S duvet is an affordable option. John Lewis Synthetic Soft Touch Washable 3-in-1 Duvet £60 at John Lewis If you prefer a duvet that can be bunged in the washing machine and dried quickly, you'll want a synthetic duvet. This John Lewis option is made from recycled polyester and is very reasonably priced for an all-seasons option. Woolroom Deluxe Washable All-Seasons Wool Duvet View at Woolroom Wool-filled duvets don't have tog ratings because they offer such excellent temperature regulation that they adapt to the sleeper. That makes them great for all seasons, and for both hot and cold sleepers.

How many pillow cases do you need?

I think the number of pillowcases you should have is a bit more of a personal preference situation. Some people sleep with just one pillow, and others have decorative pillows they put on the bed to make it look more inviting during the day and take off at night, so the number you need can vary.

‘Four pairs of good quality pillowcases would be adequate – enough to cover two pairs of pillowcases and two pairs laundered,’ says Jessica from Piglet in Bed.

However, Jessica adds that ‘you might want to swap out your pillowcases more often than your remaining bedding if you’re someone who suffers with sensitive skin, as pillowcases can be more prone to holding onto bacteria.’

Plus, I find a printed pillowcase, like these printed pillowcases from La Redoute, are a fun way to change the look of the bed, and after all, a pillowcase is the bedding that's going to take up the least space in storage, so this is one area you could let yourself go a little crazy.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dominic Blackmore)

How many pillows should you have?

As with pillowcases, the number of pillows you have is going to be based on your personal preferences for aesthetics and comfort. When it comes to how many pillows you should sleep with, experts recommend using just one, but you might want extras for decoration or to lean on when sitting up in bed reading.

‘A few extra, or king-size pillows at the back for sitting up in bed never go amiss,' says Jessica from Piglet in Bed. 'I’m a big fan of propping myself up with a book and a cup of tea on a Sunday morning.’

FAQS

Is two sets of sheets enough?

Whilst most of our bedding experts recommended three sheets, just in case, in my opinion, yes, two full sets of sheets should do you well. You’ll also save on storage space.

‘For minimalists or those short on storage, two high-quality sheet sets per bed can absolutely work,’ says Kate of Home Edited. ‘It’s all about routine, wash one, use the other. It keeps things simple, manageable, and easy to maintain.’

How often should you change your bedding?

I once went to a sleep workshop (hard work, but someone’s got to do it) where a sleep expert told me we should wash our bed sheets every day. I’m here to tell you – you really don’t need to be doing this. How would you fit anything else into your life?

Dialling it back a little, weekly washing of bed sheets is seen as best practice. ‘Weekly is ideal for freshness and hygiene, especially pillowcases which absorb natural oils and skincare,' says Kate at Home Edited. 'If life gets hectic (and let’s be honest, it often does), aim for every two weeks as a minimum.’