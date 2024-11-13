How to clean stainless steel cutlery - the expert approved methods that will have your cutlery shining in time for Christmas

Looking at how to clean stainless steel cutlery in time for the festive season? Exerts have revealed the best methods for cleaning stainless steel cutlery.

As Christmas rolls round, there’s no doubt you want your Christmas table ideas to be perfect and that includes your cutlery - after all, you don’t want faded or streaky forks stealing limelight away from all your hard work.

Not only is cleaning cutlery important for food hygiene but it prolongs the life of your cutlery, too, ensuring that you get plenty of use out of it.

There are plenty of ways to clean silver cutlery , but how does it differ from ways to clean stainless steel cutlery? Luckily, experts have revealed the best ways to get your stainless steel cutlery as clean as a whistle - so you can get the best out of them.

1. Use a soft cloth

One of the best things about stainless steel cutlery is that it is incredibly tough and versatile. However, Roisin Smith, professional cleaner at Wecasa still recommends using a soft cloth when cleaning them to avoid unsightly streaks.

‘Cleaning stainless steel cutlery is relatively easy and there are a few ways in which you can do so and keep them in great condition. The main thing to do is to rinse them as soon as you can after use, especially if they’ve been used for acidic foods, as this avoids staining,’ she says.

‘After that I prefer to use warm soapy water and a soft cloth or sponge to clean them properly, avoid any scouring pads as these will likely scratch the surface. Dry with a soft microfiber cloth or similar to avoid any water stains from air drying.’

2. Use Lemon Juice

Most of the time, warm soapy water is all we need to tackle dirty stainless steel cutlery. However if you have some grime of staining hanging on for dear life, Steve Horner, kitchen hygiene expert at Cladding Monkey , recommends using this method involving lemon juice.

‘Lemon juice is a natural acid that cuts through grease, and has the benefit of an attractive smell,’ he says.

‘Squeeze some fresh lemon juice onto the cutlery. You can do this or you can directly rub lemon onto each piece. Then sprinkle salt over the cutlery (on top of the lemon).

‘With a soft cloth, rub very gently into the stainless steel. Make sure to be gentle here. Rinse off the mixture well. Dry it all with a soft, clean, lint free cloth.’

3. Use white vinegar

Stainless steel cutlery is another thing you can clean with vinegar . It’s also a great method if you want to clean and polish your cutlery at the same time.

‘Vinegar is acidic like lemon, and does a good job of cutting through leftover mineral deposits from water. It also helps to remove any leftover smells from food or dishwashers, although it will need to be effectively rinsed to prevent the smell from staying,’ says Steve.

‘Fill up the sink with a mixture of warm water and white vinegar in equal parts and add the cutlery to the mix.

‘Let it soak for 15 minutes and rinse each piece thoroughly with warm water.

‘Buff out each piece with a soft, dry cloth. This will create a more sparkling finish. Repeat if necessary.’

FAQ's

How to polish stainless steel cutlery

After cleaning your stainless steel cutlery, you probably want to make it sparkle, too!

If you are looking to make them [stainless steel cutlery] shiny before placing them on the table, wipe the cutlery with a cloth soaked in a mix of one-part white vinegar and two parts water or create a paste using baking soda and water to gently rub away any discoloration or water marks. I do find that you can also buff them up with olive oil, just a small amount,’ says Rosin.

‘If you have to use a dishwasher, make sure you do not wash the cutlery with any other metals. This is because mixing metals can create a chemical reaction and so cause discolouration. You also would need to use a gentle wash setting so the heat isn’t too high as again it can dull the cutlery.’

Having sparkling cutlery is one way of elevating your table setting game - giving your dining table the same presence as a posh restaurant. Knowing how to clean stainless steel cutlery is simple - but won’t that shine look effective.