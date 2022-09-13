Make your garden a space for everyone with help from Kärcher

Ideal Home Newsletter The Home Of Great Ideas For More Than 100 Years Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Gardens, just like any room in your home, need regular tidying and maintenance to keep them looking their best. Aside from taking care of your plants, lawn and hedges, there are plenty of areas that might need a little help to keep them looking as new. Read on to discover how a Kärcher Wet and Dry vacuum cleaner can help…

Not all vacuum cleaners are created equal. While your everyday indoor vac can easily handle the carpet and stairs, it might well struggle when faced with tougher tasks. This is where a wet and dry vacuum from Kärcher comes to the rescue. It offers the versatility of being able to tackle the toughest of tasks both inside and outside the home.

Start by choosing a Kärcher WD model that suits you. There are five in the range – all with generous power and a range of handy attachments. Whether it’s messy jobs around the garden or unexpected spills in the kitchen, you’d be surprised what having one around can help with.

Check out our editor Heather Young in the video player to see how she got on using the Kärcher WD 3 for a host of cleaning tasks – and found some unexpected ones too.

Tackle tough tasks with a Kärcher

There are certain clean up jobs that we really don’t look forward to – either because they’re messy or just plain fiddly and time-consuming. Stray gravel on the lawn around paths, soil from a blown over plant pot on the patio. Then as summer fades away, pesky leaves that need dealing with.

That’s where you need a wet and dry vacuum cleaner from Kärcher to help tackle a range of tough tasks.

And when it comes to wet mess, have a Kärcher WD to hand and you can take on blocked drains, slimy bird baths and more. Some even have a blower function, helping you to reach tricky corners in the garden, or gather leaves ready for vacuuming up.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

The WD 3 – a great-value design

Being able to suck up 17 litres of dirt and water, as well as housing all the accessories on board might make you think the Kärcher WD 3 is bulkier than your average machine. Not so.

With the same sort of footprint as a standard cylinder vacuum cleaner, its functionality belies its size. What’s more, with a great-value price of just £104.99, it’s pretty affordable too.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

Discover the range

So if you’re looking for a helping hand to get your home and garden looking like new this autumn and beyond, you can’t go wrong with a new Kärcher Wet & Dry vacuum cleaner.

Find out more about the Kärcher WD 3 and the whole WD range (opens in new tab), available to buy direct from Kärcher or from DIY retailers nationwide.