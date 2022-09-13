Make your garden a space for everyone with help from Kärcher
Discover how Kärcher’s Wet and Dry vacuum cleaners range can help you keep your garden in tip top shape
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter
The Home Of Great Ideas For More Than 100 Years
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Gardens, just like any room in your home, need regular tidying and maintenance to keep them looking their best. Aside from taking care of your plants, lawn and hedges, there are plenty of areas that might need a little help to keep them looking as new. Read on to discover how a Kärcher Wet and Dry vacuum cleaner can help…
Not all vacuum cleaners are created equal. While your everyday indoor vac can easily handle the carpet and stairs, it might well struggle when faced with tougher tasks. This is where a wet and dry vacuum from Kärcher comes to the rescue. It offers the versatility of being able to tackle the toughest of tasks both inside and outside the home.
Start by choosing a Kärcher WD model that suits you. There are five in the range – all with generous power and a range of handy attachments. Whether it’s messy jobs around the garden or unexpected spills in the kitchen, you’d be surprised what having one around can help with.
Check out our editor Heather Young in the video player to see how she got on using the Kärcher WD 3 for a host of cleaning tasks – and found some unexpected ones too.
Tackle tough tasks with a Kärcher
There are certain clean up jobs that we really don’t look forward to – either because they’re messy or just plain fiddly and time-consuming. Stray gravel on the lawn around paths, soil from a blown over plant pot on the patio. Then as summer fades away, pesky leaves that need dealing with.
That’s where you need a wet and dry vacuum cleaner from Kärcher to help tackle a range of tough tasks.
And when it comes to wet mess, have a Kärcher WD to hand and you can take on blocked drains, slimy bird baths and more. Some even have a blower function, helping you to reach tricky corners in the garden, or gather leaves ready for vacuuming up.
The WD 3 – a great-value design
Being able to suck up 17 litres of dirt and water, as well as housing all the accessories on board might make you think the Kärcher WD 3 is bulkier than your average machine. Not so.
With the same sort of footprint as a standard cylinder vacuum cleaner, its functionality belies its size. What’s more, with a great-value price of just £104.99, it’s pretty affordable too.
Discover the range
So if you’re looking for a helping hand to get your home and garden looking like new this autumn and beyond, you can’t go wrong with a new Kärcher Wet & Dry vacuum cleaner.
Find out more about the Kärcher WD 3 and the whole WD range (opens in new tab), available to buy direct from Kärcher or from DIY retailers nationwide.
Ideal Home is here to give you the best advice on every aspect of running a home, from helping you choose the perfect paint colour to sorting a mortgage. Each article is written by an expert in their field, and packed with inspirational images to guide you in your project. Our sponsored content is not an editorial endorsement, but allows you to connect with brands to assist your home renovation journey and alerts you to products you may not have known about before.
-
Sofa ideas for small living rooms – 16 looks for tiny or awkwardly-shaped lounges
From love seats to modular seating, these sofa ideas for small living rooms make the most of compact spaces
By Amy Cutmore
-
What uses the most electricity in the home?
These three appliances use the lion's share of electricity
By Millie Hurst
-
Shared ownership mortgages – how do they work and how do you get one?
Discover everything you need to know about shared ownership mortgages, including how you go about getting one
By Sophie Vening