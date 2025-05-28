Aldi is selling a £30 portable pressure washer to clean up your patio and garden this summer
Run, don't walk to your local Aldi
A lightweight, compact pressure washer will make all those summer cleaning jobs so much easier - and that’s exactly what Aldi is providing with the new pressure washer hitting the middle aisle this week.
The best pressure washers can transform outdoor spaces, from cleaning your driveway to patio paving slabs.
Landing in stores on 29 May, the Aldi 20V High Pressure Washer is cordless, lightweight and compact for all your garden cleaning needs. This is everything you need to know before you hunt it out instore.
At £29.99, Aldi’s pressure washer is an incredibly affordable option, making it an ideal choice. The pressure washer claims to be 4x more powerful than other garden nozzles and has multiple spray patterns from 0,15,24,40, and watering.
This powerful pressure water has a rubber-coated soft grip handle, a five-in-one nozzle spray attachment, a cleaning brush, a carry bag, one long lance, one short lance and one six meter water hose. The Aldi 20V High Pressure Washer also has a maximum pressure of 22 bar and a maximum water flow of 160 L/H.
The portable pressure washer doesn't include a water tank but instead can draw water from a bucket, sink, water bottle or even a lake.
If you’re still stuck on the fence, then perhaps the multitude of items you can pressure wash (even things you didn't know you could pressure wash) can change your mind. This essential garden tool may be great for restoring patios, but you can also use it to wash off bikes and sports equipment, your front porch, garden fence, and even to give your wheelie bin a facelift.
Cordless pressure washers, like Aldi’s, are often considered easy to use, quieter than corded pressure washers and weigh a lot less than corded models, too.
The main drawback of cordless pressure washers is that they don’t pack quite as much of a punch as a corded model, meaning it may take a little more time to banish grime from surfaces. We haven’t tested the Aldi 20V High Pressure Washer, but for £29.99, it’s affordable enough to take the risk. Plus, Aldi is well-known for the quality of their Specialbuys.
All you need now is one of the best patio cleaners to pair with your new pressure washer for a sparkling outdoor space this summer. What do you say?
Ideal Home's best rated pressure washers
If you're not quite convinced by Aldi's pressure washer, here a few more, tried and tested by Ideal Home's trusted experts.
This is Ideal Home's best-rated pressure washer. It's incredibly easy to use and packed with plenty of power to tackle the toughest jobs.
If you're looking for a cordless pressure washer, this is the best one you can buy. Our reviewer said it was 'ingenious' with its compact design, perfect for tackling smaller jobs.
This is our best-rated affordable pressure washer. For just £60, it's powerful enough to tackle your garden patio and decking.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
