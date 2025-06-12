Don't confuse a leaf blower with a leaf vacuum – this is how to choose the right one for clearing small and large gardens quickly and easily
Can't decide which one to buy? Here's what the experts say...
If you’ve found yourself down a leaf blower vs leaf vacuum rabbit hole, you wouldn’t be the first – they look very similar, and it can be tricky to know which one to go for.
Before you track down one of the best leaf blowers on the market, it’s worth considering the benefits of a leaf vacuum in the garden. Both are handy garden tools, but they operate a little differently from each other.
I spoke to the experts to unpack the differences between a leaf blower and a leaf vacuum, and the perks and drawbacks, to help you decide which one to buy.
Well, the clue is in the name: leaf blowers blow air to round up stray leaves, while leaf vacuums collect them. Deciding which one to go for will often depend on the size of your space.
‘A leaf blower moves leaves and debris into piles for collection, making it ideal for clearing large open areas quickly,’ explains Ryan Petterson, UK product manager at Husqvarna. So, if you've been wondering whether you should remove leaves from your lawn, a leaf blower is a great option.
Where to buy a leaf blower
That blast of air can come with a few drawbacks, though.
‘A leaf blower doesn’t pick up the leaves, can be loud, and can sometimes bother pets and neighbours or stir up dust and debris that’s already in your garden,’ says Andy Matthews, garden tools buyer at British Garden Centres.
If you’re using a leaf blower, you’ll need to use a rake to collect the leaves once they’ve formed a pile manually. That’s fine if you’re happy to add the task to your list of jobs to do in the garden in June and beyond – but if you’re hoping for a swifter tidy-up, a leaf vacuum might better fit the bill.
‘Leaf vacuums suck up leaves, cut them into mulch and store them in a collection bag attached to the power tool,’ explains Hayden Salt, garden centre manager at Jacksons Nurseries.
While leaf blowers are handy for larger gardens, leaf vacuums are more effective in smaller areas.
‘A leaf vacuum sucks up and collects debris in a bag, great for tidier cleanup in smaller spaces,’ says Ryan from Husqvarna. Think flower beds and narrow garden borders.
Besides collecting leaves, leaf vacuums have a few other benefits.
‘Leaf vacuums are usually quieter and cleaner to use,’ says Andy from British Garden Centres.
Better still, leaf vacuums often double up as a blower-vacuum with both functions, like Vonhaus's Leaf Blower with Vacuum and Mulcher.
Where to buy a leaf vacuum
Of course, as with most garden tools, there are a few drawbacks. You’ll still need to empty a leaf vacuum, for example.
‘It could be argued that the downside to having a leaf vacuum is that there is often limited collection capacity,’ says Rebecca Smith, buyer at Vonhaus. ‘It’s important to choose a leaf vacuum that has a good-sized collection bag.’
Wet leaves can also clog a leaf vacuum, so just as you need to clean other garden tools, it’s important to keep it well-maintained and watch what you’re collecting.
So, a leaf blower vs a leaf vacuum – what will it be? Both make garden maintenance a lot easier, but a leaf vacuum will save you from having to collect the leaves manually.
If you’re working with a larger space, though, a leaf blower can be more effective – you'll just need to factor in time to rake them all up!
