Amazon Prime Day is officially here which means the Ideal Home team has their heads down searching for the best deals for you to snap up, and this one is too good not to share. It’s always exciting when a cult product drops in price, but this time one of the hottest new floorcare appliances is already on sale - the Shark VacMop Cordless 2-in-1 Vacuum Mop is currently £59.99 and has gone straight in my shopping basket.

What makes this Amazon Prime Day deal so exciting is that these babies haven’t been on the market for long. In fact, our Floorcare Expert Lauren Bradbury only got a first look at this game-changing appliance last month, so for the Shark VacMop to already be on sale (down from £99 at 40% off) is very exciting.

Now, I’ve already added this VacMop to my basket, and I think you should too. Emerging as a key floorcare trend this year, vacuum mops combine the power of a vacuum cleaner with the precision of a mop to complete two cleaning jobs for the squeakiest, cleanest floors.

Shark Shark Vacmop 2-In-1 Cordless Hard Floor Vacuum Spray Mop Starter Kit Was £99.99 now £59.99 at Amazon

The Shark VacMop is ideal for small spaces, especially if you don’t have the storage space for both the best vacuums and the best mops . However, unlike a classic mop that can often push debris around your floor (if you’ve made the mopping mistake of not vacuuming first), this VacMop uses strong suction to lock away dry debris in a separate compartment. You can then use the spray mop function for wet messes and to mop every type of floor. It’s important to note you can’t mop and vacuum at the same time.

The Shark VacMop has no cords, just a charging cable for when it runs out of battery. It takes three and a half hours to fully charge and will last 13 minutes if you’re continuously vacuuming. When you’ve finished, simply take off the disposable pad and pop it in the bin. It may not sound like this VacMop lasts for long, but it’s been designed with small spaces and quick cleaning sessions in mind.

Ideal Home's Lauren Bradbury testing out the Shark VacMop (Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury)

The Shark VacMop is available in three sleek colourways, lavender, charcoal grey and lime green. However, it is only the charcoal grey that is currently on sale. Alongside the appliance, you’ll also receive Shark’s floor cleaner and six disposable VacMop pads, which for £59.99 is a great deal.

When Ideal Home’s Floorcare Expert Lauren Bradbury tested the Shark VacMop, she was left thoroughly impressed. It’s hundreds of pounds cheaper than other vacuum mops (made even cheaper by the sale), lightweight, easy to use and store. Lauren even went on to say Shark were 'onto a winner’, stating it was a great device for a small home dweller.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, if you don't manage to get your hands on the Shark VacMop, here a few more highly-rated Amazon buys.

Vileda Vileda Rinseclean Spin Mop System Was £49.99 now £37.99 at Amazon Rated one of Ideal Home's best mops, it would be silly not to pick this set up while on sale. This clever mop set seperates clean and dirty water so you can rest assured your floors are only being cleaned with fresh, clean water. BISSELL Bissell Crosswave Hf2, Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner Was £179.99 now £148.99 at Amazon This clever vacuum mop vacuums and mops at the same time saving you time and dealing with two cleaning jobs at the same time. With an extra long power cord you don't have to worry about it running out of charge either. OXO OXO Good Grips Butterfly Mop £25 at Amazon £25 at John Lewis This is the mop I clean my floors with. It practically glides across my floor due to being both lightweight and easy to use. The mop pads are sturdy, and it's clever 'butterfly' function makes it super easy to drain excess water.

I plan to join her by investing in this VacMop to keep my one-bed flat in top shape. It’s compact, lightweight and does the job well. What more could you want?