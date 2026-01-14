Experts are urging people to avoid these 4 popular social media heating hacks, warning they will do more harm than good

Experts are warning homeowners against using these popular social media heating hacks, explaining they will do more harm than good in your home.

We all want to find ways to heat a home in winter that doesn’t centre around our thermostat, especially given that energy bills have risen this month . However, this doesn’t mean we should trust everything we see online, with some popular, even viral, hacks spreading misinformation.

So, if you’ve been using TikTok, Instagram or Facebook as a means to hunt for heating tips, these are four you should always avoid, according to the experts.

1. Using kitchen foil behind a radiator

It’s a well-known fact that radiator reflectors can help reduce energy bills and keep a room warmer. However, while it can be tempting, and lots of social media posts suggest it is a good idea, you shouldn’t use tin foil for this - instead invest in proper radiator reflectors such as the Radiator Reflector Panels, (£24.99 at Amazon) .

(Image credit: Future PLC / Katie Lee)

‘Ordinary foil isn’t designed to sit behind a heat source. Over time, it can degrade or oxidise at higher temperatures, increasing the risk of smouldering or even fire. And without proper insulation backing, the heat-saving benefits are minimal at best,’ explains Scott Byrom, Energy Expert and Chief Executive at The Energy Shop .

‘Instead, if your radiators are on external walls, use purpose-made radiator reflector panels that are fire-safe and designed to improve efficiency, or focus on draught-proofing, which delivers far more reliable savings.’

2. DIY terracotta pot heaters

I’ve seen this heating hack everywhere, especially on TikTok this winter. The hack consists of placing a candle underneath a terracotta pot to create a ‘free’ heater. It may sound like a good idea, but it is one you should definitely avoid.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Future PLC/Photoword/Colin Poole)

‘Using a terracotta pot and a candle is ineffective, potentially dangerous,’ says Sarah Handley , Rennovations Editor at Ideal Home. ‘The pot could become hot and burn, could crack, become unstable, and could therefore cause a fire.’

3. Using your oven to heat your home

‘Another typical social media trend is to use hobs or ovens to heat your home, particularly when spending prolonged time in the kitchen or for those with a kitchen-diner,’ says Scott.

‘However, ovens and hobs are simply not designed to heat living spaces. Gas ovens in particular can release carbon monoxide, a life-threatening, odourless gas that can build up indoors.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Caroline Mardon)

While leaving your oven door open after you’ve finished cooking is one way to make the most of extra heat in your home, you should never attempt to generate extra heat by leaving the oven or hob on.

4. Leaving the heating on low all day

Whether you should leave your heating on low all day or not is a big debate on social media. And our answer? No, this is a bad idea.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Anna Stathaki)

‘If you don’t have underfloor heating and a really well-insulated house, this just means that your home will be losing heat all day long,’ says Sarah.

Most houses will lose heat via their roofs and windows, making the idea of leaving your heating on all day redundant. It’s a better idea to schedule your heating for when you know you need it. However, it is also a good idea to ensure your home is well insulated .

If you’ve attempted one of these hacks before, don’t worry. The important thing is that you don’t attempt them again. When it comes to your home and safety, social media shortcuts are never a good idea. Instead, stick to the advice of trusted experts.