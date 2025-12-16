Some energy-saving measures can feel like flash-in-the-pan ideas that after a few weeks are quickly forgotten. But in order to reap the most benefits, it's a good idea to stick to those measures that you don't need to really think about once they've been adopted and that deliver results year after year.

Once such measure for me was when I installed radiator reflectors. And I raved about their impact at the time.

But three years after installing them, do I feel the same?

Do I think radiator reflectors are worth it?

It's a resounding yes from me that radiator reflectors are worth it. Not only did they contribute to significantly lower bills at a time when gas and electricity prices were skyrocketing amid the energy crisis as we came out of the pandemic, but they have also helped to transform how comfortable my home feels when the temperatures plummet outside.

After installing these Radflek reflectors that I picked up from Amazon (£23) in November 2022, I compared my energy bill from December 2021 and December 2022, and was thrilled to see that it was £30 lower (based on energy prices at the time). Now it's hard to attribute this entire saving to the radiator reflectors alone, as I had also tried other methods of saving energy at home and been cautious about turning lights and vampire appliances off when they weren't in use, and keeping doors closed.

But when I consider how much warmer my home feels when the heating is on, I truly believe a lot of that is down to the reflectors. When my home feels warmer, I can keep my thermostat on a lower temperature and I'm much less likely to stick it on for a sneaky extra hour because I'm chilly. All of that will contribute to consistently lower energy bills.

Were the reflectors easy to install?

What I particularly loved about these radiator reflectors is that they were so easy to install. All you need is a tape measure and some scissors. I quickly measured the distance between the brackets holding the radiators to the wall then got to cutting the reflectors to size (just make sure you follow the instructions). There were handy guides on the reflectors themselves which made this even easier.

Once you've cut the material to size, you attach a rod and little plastic hooks, which are what fixes the reflector to the wall brackets. I installed them on all of the radiators in my house that sit on external walls, and they are not visible at all.

I know that there are a lot of hacks that suggest you can use aluminium foil and cardboard as budget alternative, and while this might be effective, for me it seems like it's all too easy for the foil to rip, which can impact its effectiveness.

Should you get radiator reflectors?

I have been singing the praises of radiator reflectors for years, and so if you ask me if you should install them in your home, you'll definitely get a yes.

Where the suitability gets challenging is if you have a column radiator, as you might be able to see the reflectors through the gaps. But if it means your home is significantly warmer when the temperature drops, then I think it's a compromise worth making.

Once you have radiator reflectors installed, make sure you avoid the thermostat mistakes that could undo the benefit they add.