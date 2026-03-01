If, like me, you have a small bedroom, then I probably don't need to tell you that conjuring up adequate bedroom storage can be... challenging.

I have a small built-in wardrobe in one of my bedroom alcoves, but other than two bedside tables, the only other furniture I have space for in my bedroom is my bed.

And that's exactly why IKEA shoppers who are struggling with similar small bedroom storage ideas can't stop raving about this space-saving IKEA bed.

The IKEA MALM bedroom furniture collection has been an integral part of the Swedish brand's range for a long time now, but if the IKEA MALM Ottoman Bed isn't yet on your radar, it should be.

This bed comes in three sizes – single, double, and king – and it has a compact footprint that takes up the least possible floor space in a small bedroom.

However, the bed's most important feature is that once you lift the mattress and bed base with the integrated lift mechanism (pull the strap and the base lifts easily), it hides a *massive* amount of storage space underneath.

And as many of this bed's 5-star reviewers note, that makes it 'a great buy for people with storage problems'. As one happy owner shares, the 'storage is immense', which means with one fell swoop, you can pretty much double the storage space in a small bedroom.

'It's a must-have for smaller homes because the storage space is fantastic,' says another 5-star reviewer, 'have all my bedding and my suitcases underneath!'

'Amazing storage capacity beneath the mattress,' says another owner. 'Brilliant for storing bulky items such as spare duvets, pillows, and bedding. Lots of room and easily accessible.'

'This is the third of these beds that we have bought,' raves another happy owner who has 'one to fit each bedroom as they offer so much hidden storage!'

And little wonder this bed is so popular. When it comes to where to buy a bed, IKEA has some of the most affordable options on the market, and at £399 for a double MALM ottoman bed that offers sleeping space *and* storage, I think it's hard to beat, price-wise.

Now, in my experience, an ottoman bed is generally best for storing items you don't need to get access to daily, but that cavernous storage area is still perfect for stashing items you use infrequently, such as out-of-season clothing, bedding, or spare towels.

And you can keep the underbed storage area neat and orderly by using breathable storage bags or boxes to keep your possessions safe and dust-free.

As many IKEA shoppers note, the single IKEA MALM Ottoman Bed is perfect for a small children's bedroom, too.

'Perfect for my son's bedroom,' says one 5-star reviewer, 'all board games are now stored, and all the large toys are now off the floor, giving a clutter-free bedroom. So much storage, and very easy to put together. Instructions were clear and concise as you would expect from IKEA.'

Overall, I think there's a lot to love about the IKEA MALM ottoman. If you're looking for some clever tricks to maximise storage space in a small bedroom, this bed should definitely be on your radar.