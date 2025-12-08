The 5 things people with always warm and cosy homes have – beat the chill and stock up on these essentials

What do those people with 'always warm' homes do that means they always seem to have a cosy home no matter the weather outside? Yes, they do probably have good insulation and heating systems, but there are other tricks many of them use to stave off the chill in winter.

Improving insulation and heating systems is essential in creating a warm and cosy home. Unfortunately, it's also costly and time-consuming to install. As the temperature continues to drop as we creep closer to Christmas, we are all on the hunt for quick and easy ways to keep our homes warm in winter . Even if it's just to stop our mother-in-law complaining about how chilly the house is on Christmas day.

Thankfully, there are a few things that can make a difference to the temperature of your home beyond investing in the best oil-filled radiator or a full insulation revamp. I've done the research, asked the experts, friends and family, and anyone I know with a miraculously 'always warm' home what they use to keep the chill off, and this is what I found.

1. Clean radiators

Before you put your heating on for the first time , be sure to clean behind your radiators

According to Glen Peskett, DIY expert at Saxton Blades, cleaning behind and under radiators can improve heating efficiency by as much as 25% and save up to £119 a year on heating bills. This is because a buildup of dust and dirt can restrict the warm air circulation.

'Turn off the heating, then use a radiator brush or long-handled duster to sweep dust from behind and between panels,' says Glen.

Brushes like these from Amazon make cleaning these awkward crevices easy and cost less than £10, potentially saving you £100. Plus, while you're in the spirit of radiator maintenance, it's worth checking whether you need to bleed a radiator – one of the most obvious signs is if strange noises are coming from your radiator – or even flush a radiator to ensure everything is working efficiently.

2. Carpets and rugs

According to experts from Tapi Carpets, an average of 10-20% of heat loss occurs through your floors. Carpets, especially when paired with a high-tog underlay, will help insulate the room and reduce the impact of draughts. Of course, carpets are a costly and time-consuming purchase – usually part of a larger renovation project.

For a quicker and more instant way to cosy up a room, add rugs to any room with solid floors. Not only do rugs feel warm underfoot, but if you pick a natural material like wool, they will offer insulating benefits, disrupting the flow of cold air and acting as a thermal barrier to keep the heat in the room. Make it even warmer by pairing a wool rug with a thermal insulating wool-rich underlay, like this from Amazon

3. Insulating curtains and blinds

Making your home's decor work for you is essential in creating a warm house. Something as simple as a curtain thermal lining – like this from Dunelm – makes a huge difference to the temperature of your home.

'By adding an extra layer of insulation at your windows, thermal linings help to reduce heat loss during the colder months and keep your rooms warmer for longer. This can make a noticeable difference to both comfort and energy bills. In addition to thermal linings, thermal blinds and layered window dressings, such as pairing curtains with blinds, can further enhance insulation by minimising draughts and trapping warmth inside,' says Yvonne Keal, product expert at Hillarys.

This can then result in money savings. 'According to money saving expert Matilda @amillennialsaver, curtains can keep up to 4% more heat in your home than blinds, and so, opting for thicker curtains can be even better. Make sure you close them at night, as this can reduce your home’s heat loss by 15-17%,' says Joshua Hammonds, marketing manager at Hammonds Furniture.

4. Draught excluders

According to building suppliers, Elliots, 'even a 0.3cm gap under a standard exterior door can let as much cold air into your home as a 6cm hole punched in the wall.' So it is no surprise that installing a draught excluder can save you £85 per year on energy bills, as calculated by the Energy Saving Trust.

To test for draughts, Joe Ragdale, technical director at Wetherby Wall Systems, advises testing the gaps around your doors and windows using a lit candle: ‘If the flame flickers, it indicates a draught.’

Classic pillow-style draught excluders – we love this cute bow design from Next – are ideal for blocking up gaps and can be used in any room of the home.

However, when draught-proofing a front door, door sweeps and weatherstripping can provide a more permanent solution. Be sure not to forget letterboxes; installing a design with brushes inside and a flap on the reverse – like this from Amazon – can make a huge difference.

Don't forget to draughtproof windows , too.

5. Warm toned light bulbs

While the tone of light bulbs doesn't really increase the temperature of a room, it can make a significant difference in the way a room makes us feel, and sometimes that's half the battle.

Look for bulbs with a temperature rating of 1500K to 2000K; these are the warmest and have a temperature akin to that of flickering candles and cosy sunsets. These warm associations help create a cosy, intimate atmosphere – ideal for living room lighting .

To up the cosy even further, interior design Emma Deterding advises ‘supplementing your ceiling or wall lights with a mixture of table and floor lamps, and opt for dimmer controls to allow you to create a cosy mood. Also, don’t forget to bring candles into the scheme – the flicker of the flame is so relaxing.’

Investing in smart light bulbs lets you have total control over the colour and temperature of the bulbs. For ultimate flexibility, consider bulbs like these from Amazon, which you can set to get warmer as the sun sets.

The days are only going to get colder for the rest of winter, so stock up now and cosy up.